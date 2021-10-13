Herbert Hoover blanks Wayne By RYAN EPLING For HD Media Oct 13, 2021 7 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Wayne County News. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. 1 of 2 Buy Now BOTH PHOTOS: The Wayne Pioneers take on Herbert Hoover at home Friday night. Photos by Melissa Booton | Wayne County News The Wayne Pioneers take on Herbert Hoover at home Friday night. Melissa Booton | Wayne County News Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save WAYNE—The high flying Herbert Hoover offense dominates headlines to casual fans.But the Husky defense more than holds up its side of the ball.Herbert Hoover, ranked number two in Class AA, limited Wayne to just two first downs after the first quarter, and to 54 yards of total offense in a 53-0 victory over the host Pioneers.The Huskies (7-0) blocked three punts and had multiple possessions start inside the Wayne 20-yard line, including two inside the 10.Freshman quarterback Dane Hatfield ran for three scores and threw for a fourth.Nathan Harper returned the opening kickoff 60 yards to get Herbert Hoover on the board just 11 seconds into the game.Wayne responded with a 16-play drive, converting two fourth downs and gaining 54 yards before turning the ball over on downs at the Husky 21.The Pioneers would net 0 yards of offense the rest of the way.Hatfield led all rushers with 73 yards, while also completing 5-of-8 passes for 97 yards, including a 40-yard strike that Brayden Jones outmuscled a defender to haul on on the goal line for a score.The Huskies had 252 yards of offense, the benefit of excellent field position much of the evening.It marked the second straight meeting the Huskies blanked the Pioneers.The lase time was in 2019.The Huskies defeated the Pioneers 17-0 victory at Pioneer Field.The teams did not play a year ago due to COVID restrictions the week they were scheduled to meet.HOOVER 14 10 20 9–53WAYNE 0 0 0 0–0HH- Harper 60 kick return (Paxton kick)HH- Da. Hatfield 8 run (Paxton kick)HH- Paxton 23 FGHH- Jones 40 pass from Da. Hatfield (Paxton kick)HH- Da. Hatfield 16 run (run failed)HH- Da. Hatfield 15 run (Paxton kick)HH- Bartley 4 run (Paxton kick)HH- Safety, punt blocked through endzoneHH- Bartley 13 run (Paxton kick)RUSHING: (HH)- Da. Hatfield 11-73, Bartley 12-67, Rash 3-15. (W)- Vanhoose 19-42, Damron 9-21, Murdock 5-12, Wolfe 2-10, Smith 4-8, Spradlin 3-3, Gilkerson 3-3, Perry 2-7, Turner 1-2, Fry 1-2, Team 5-(-51).PASSING: (HH)- Da. Hatfield 5-8-0, 97 yards. (W)- Spradlin 0-3-0; Davis 1-1-0 (-5 yards).RECEIVING: (HH)- Jones 2-45, De. Hatfield 1-41, Harper 1-8, Bartley 1-3. (W)- Eaves 1-(-5). Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Wayne County News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesCabell EMS worker dies of COVID-19State pumpkin record broken by Fort Gay residentTaleina Suzanne Adkins Combs of WayneTwo jailed on drug charges in Wayne CountyNorma Jean Ward of KenovaLarry Dwayne Thompson of GenoaAnthony Daniel Perry France of WayneLoretta Osburn of East LynnCarol Jean Endicott of Fort GayJames P. Holt of Catlettsburg, Ky. ImagesSorry, there are no recent results for popular images. VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Recent Obituaries Donna Lavonne Parsons of Wayne Mary Nagel of Chattaroy, W.Va. Taleina Suzanne Adkins Combs of Wayne Jack Miller of Huntington James P. Holt of Catlettsburg, Ky. Carol Jean Endicott of Fort Gay Loretta Osburn of East Lynn Naomi Ruth Holland Moore of Louisa, Ky. Norma Jean Ward of Kenova Bruce Mitchell Frye of Wayne