Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Wayne County News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

FALLLING ROCK, W.Va. — Sophomore quarterback Dane Hatfield rightfully gets the bulk of the attention for Class AA No. 12 Herbert Hoover.

Turns out there’s another sophomore in the Huskies backfield for whom opposing defenses have to account.

Recommended for you