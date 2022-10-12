FALLLING ROCK, W.Va. — Sophomore quarterback Dane Hatfield rightfully gets the bulk of the attention for Class AA No. 12 Herbert Hoover.
Turns out there’s another sophomore in the Huskies backfield for whom opposing defenses have to account.
Rocco Frye ran for 125 yards and three touchdowns, leading a punishing Hoover ground game in a 40-12 victory over Wayne at Joe Cowley Field in Falling Rock.
“He is getting more comfortable with our offense each game, and we are asking him to do a lot on both sides of the ball,” Herbert Hoover coach Joey Fields said of Frye. “Ninety percent of our offense is two sophomores.”
The Huskies (4-2) ran for 267 yards on the night against a Pioneer defense that had allowed negative rushing yardage over its previous six quarters.
“I would say personnel more than anything,” Wayne coach Tom Harmon said of what allowed Hoover to be so effective. “They had the ability to stretch the field everywhere and the people to grind it. Thats a tough combination.”
Frye, who had run for three touchdowns on the season entering the game, ran for three scores in the first 13 minutes of the game as the Huskies raced to a 19-0 lead.
The third TD was set up by a Gavin Allison interception.
Wayne (3-4) did not go away quietly. Fisher Fry returned the next kickoff 56 yards into Hoover territory. On fourth-and-7, quarterback Josh Dingess connected with tight end Waylon Forrest on an 18-yard pitch and catch. Jaxson Damron capped the drive with a 1-yard TD run to cut the deficit to 19-6.
Isaiah Lowe then stepped in front of a Hatfield pass, returning it 50 yards to the Huskies’ 10-yard line. Two plays later, Damron scored again, this time from 2 yards out to make it 19-12 with 3:29 left in the half
But Herbert Hoover had the answer, and Hatfield kept the ball around the left end, scoring from 14 yards out after tightroping the last few yards for a 26-12 halftime lead.
Hatfield hit two long passes, a 44-yard score to Brayden Jones and a 50-yard strike to Levi Paxton to set the final score. Hatfield completed just six passes on the night, but threw for 113 yards and ran for 74 more.
“We thought we would have to air it out more than we did, but this is four games in a row that our offensive line has really carried us,” Fields said. “Our offense starts with the run, and [the offensive line has] gotten better each week.”
The Pioneers have now given up 11 TD passes on the season — against Scott (4), Logan (4), Winfield (1) and Herbert Hoover (2). Harmon says the quarterbacks in the Cardinal Conference are outstanding.
“With no offense to anyone in the past, I don’t remember any better quarterback play in this league over the last 20 years,” Harmon said. “Not only by one but by like four or five [guys]. Those are things you have to overcome. We’re making progress.”
The win was the fourth straight for Herbert Hoover.
It was the final homecoming game at Joe Eddie Cowley Field, which sits adjacent to where the former Herbert Hoover High School once stood. The school was destroyed and the field covered by floodwaters from the Elk River in June of 2016. Herbert Hoover will open its new stadium in Elkview at the new school next fall.
Herbert Hoover 40, Wayne 12
Wayne;0;12;0;0;--;12
Herbert Hoover;13;13;7;7;--;40
HH — Frye 49 run (Paxton kick)
HH — Frye 5 run (kick failed)
HH — Frye 4 run (pass failed)
W — Damron 1 run (pass failed)
W — Damron 2 run (pass failed)
HH — Hatfield 14 run (Paxton kick)
HH — Jones 44 pass from Hatfield (Paxton kick)
HH — Paxton 50 pass from Hatfield (Paxton kick)
RUSHING — Wayne: Damron 20-73, Gilliam 5-14, Murdock 5-5, Mathis 1-1, Hayton 1-(-5), Dingess 6-(-6). Hoover: Frye 14-125, Hatfield 12-74, Hughart 14-73, Team 1-(-5).
PASSING — Wayne: Dingess 7-14-1, 57 yds. Hoover: Hatfield 6-10-1, 113 yds.
RECEIVING — Wayne: Forrest 1-18, Adkins 2-17, Gilliam 2-13, Murdock 2-9. Hoover: Paxton 3-68, Jones 2-63, Rollyson 1-2.