HARRISONBURG, Va. — The Marshall Thundering Herd picked up its first Sun Belt Conference victory, defeating James Madison 26-12 in front of a record crowd of 26,159 on Saturday at Bridgeforth Stadium.

“That team had only lost three or four games the past couple of years,” Marshall head coach Charles Huff said of the win. “For us to come in and battle was really good.”

Luke Creasy is a reporter

for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.

