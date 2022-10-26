James Madison defensive lineman Isaac Ukwu (0) sacks Marshall quarterback Cam Fancher (14) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Harrisonburg, Va., Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. (Daniel Lin/Daily News-Record via AP)
HARRISONBURG, Va. — The Marshall Thundering Herd picked up its first Sun Belt Conference victory, defeating James Madison 26-12 in front of a record crowd of 26,159 on Saturday at Bridgeforth Stadium.
“That team had only lost three or four games the past couple of years,” Marshall head coach Charles Huff said of the win. “For us to come in and battle was really good.”
Cam Fancher made his first collegiate start, with Henry Colombi inactive against James Madison, and completed nearly half his passes (15 of 31) for 159 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions.
The Marshall (4-3, 1-2 SBC) offense has lacked explosiveness in recent weeks but scored on two plays of more than 50 yards, eliminated an early double-digit deficit and rode another stellar defensive performance for the Thundering Herd’s second road win of the year and first since a Sept. 10 win at Notre Dame. The loss was the second in a row for JMU after a 5-0 start to the year.
Herd running back Khalan Laborn broke free for a 61-yard touchdown run against the nation’s top rushing defense, cutting the deficit to just three points in the second quarter, and on Marshall’s first offensive play of the second half a 57-yard pitch and catch from Fancher to Corey Gammage gave the Herd its first lead, 16-12, and one Marshall never surrendered.
It was the Dukes (5-2, 3-2 SBC) who struck first, though, as kicker Camden Wise gave the home team a 3-0 lead halfway through the first quarter, but the offense added to it just a few minutes later when backup quarterback Billy Atkins threw his only touchdown of the game following a botched Marshall punt that gave James Madison possession at the Herd 17-yard line.
Atkins found tight end Zach Horton for the score and a 9-0 lead, but a bad snap on the extra point attempt was recovered by Marshall’s E.J. Jackson and returned to the end zone for two points, leaving the score at 9-2 with 3:24 remaining in the first quarter.
Todd Centeio, who started the first six games for the Dukes, was inactive after pulling an oblique muscle in practice Thursday, JMU coach Curt Cignetti said after the loss. He was a game-time decision, but was inactive against Marshall.
Atkins made plays early, hitting receivers for gains of 43 and 38 on separate drives, but the Marshall defense stood tall in the red zone after giving up the chunk plays, holding the Dukes to a chip-shot 27-yard field goal, extending the lead to 12-2 after the first stanza.
“There’s usually three or four plays where we lose focus and discipline that swing the momentum,” Huff said. “I challenged those guys this week to play one play at a time, and I thought even when plays were made or when they got put in a bad spot, they responded.”
Trailing 12-9 at the half, the Herd wasted no time grabbing its first lead of the game at the start of the second half. The defense forced a three-and-out and Marshall scored on its first offensive play of the third quarter, a 57-yard catch and run from Fancher to Gammage.
Leading the charge on defense was defensive lineman Owen Porter, who finished with nine tackles, 3.5 sacks, 4.5 tackles for loss, a pass breakup, four quarterback hurries and a forced fumble.
“I just try to make as many plays as I can in the scheme of the defense,” Porter said. “I don’t have to go out there and be Superman. I just play my gap and do my job.”
Rece Verhoff broke a streak of three missed field goals and extended the Herd’s lead to 19-12 with 8:10 left in the third quarter. Laborn’s second and final touchdown of the day was set up by the defense’s fourth interception. His 18-yard scoring run was his 12th of the season and set the final score of 26-12.
Marshall returns home Oct. 29 for homecoming week against Coastal Carolina. The game is scheduled for a 7 p.m. kickoff.
