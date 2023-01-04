BOONE, N.C. — Tony Kemper promised his players ice cream and cookies after they won Saturday.
That might sound like a Little League reward, but for Marshall University’s women’s basketball team it was the culmination of a big win. The Thundering Herd rallied from 12 points down to defeat Appalachian State 59-52 in a Sun Belt Conference game in the Holmes Convocation Center.
“What a great win,” Kemper said. “We didn’t have it early in the game. It was tough on us early. I’m proud of us developing mental toughness and finding a way to make it our day.”
Mohogany Matthews made it her day. She scored 14 points and grabbed 15 rebounds to rally Marshall (9-4 overall, 2-0 Sun Belt).
The Mountaineers (5-8, 1-1) were hot early. With the Herd taking away the lane, Appalachian State shot and made 3-pointers to lead by one dozen points early and 29-20 by halftime. Marshall outscored the host 18-11 in the third quarter and 21-12 in the fourth.
Kemper said his team executed well in defending the rim and limiting fast-break baskets. He said he didn’t figure the Mountaineers could keep up their torrid 3-point shooting. Kemper was right, as Appalachian State finished 7 for 27 from beyond the 3-point arc.
“The thing we did really well was keeping them from getting easy shots at the rim,” Kemper said. “We had to weather them making early threes. We did that. We had to be patient in order to guard the rim. We didn’t give them any transition baskets until the end and that was part of the formula.”
Marshall took advantage of 25 Mountaineers’ turnovers, turning them into 27 points. Abby Beeman made six steals. Roshala Scott led the Herd with 18 points.
“We played tremendous defense in a long stretch when we had to do that because offense was hard to come by,” Kemper said. “We needed to make it hard for them to score.”
Matthews came up big against the Mountaineers’ small lineup. Appalachian State played five guards much of the game and tried to force the Herd into a running contest. That didn’t work, thanks in great part to Matthews, a 6-foot-1 junior forward who dominated inside.
“Mo Matthews was really good in the second half,” Kemper said. “She finished with 14 points and 15 rebounds. We needed her in the paint playing well. She was good on the glass.”
Janay Sanders scored 16 and Emily Carver 11 for the Mountaineers.
Kemper said his team earned its just desserts.
“They’re getting ice cream and a cookie on the way home,” he said.
Marshall returns to action at 6 p.m. Thursday vs. James Madison (12-2, 2-0). The game marks the return of former Herd and current James Madison assistant coach Lexie Barrier, a former Ironton High School star.
“This is a big game,” Kemper said. “James Madison is a great team with tremendous tradition. It’ll be great basketball.”