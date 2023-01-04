Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Wayne County News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

Marshall women's basketball icon blox

Marshall University women’s basketball coverage in The Herald-Dispatch

BOONE, N.C. — Tony Kemper promised his players ice cream and cookies after they won Saturday.

That might sound like a Little League reward, but for Marshall University’s women’s basketball team it was the culmination of a big win. The Thundering Herd rallied from 12 points down to defeat Appalachian State 59-52 in a Sun Belt Conference game in the Holmes Convocation Center.

Recommended for you