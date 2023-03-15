Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Wayne County News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

20230222 mu bball 43.jpg
Buy Now

Marshall takes on James Madison during an NCAA men’s basketball game, Feb. 22, at the Atlantic Union Bank Center in Harrisonburg, Va.

 Sholten Singer | HD Media

HUNTINGTON — A historic season has come to a crashing halt for the Marshall University men’s basketball team.

A loss in the regular season finale took the Thundering Herd out of the running for a regular-season conference title and, in turn, an automatic bid to the National Invitation Tournament.

Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.

Recommended for you