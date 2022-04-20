HUNTINGTON — Joan C. Edwards Stadium will get a facelift with a new turf surface set to be installed before summer.
But the exact design of the surface has not yet been settled, as the program has asked for input from Marshall fans to decide which concept will be chosen for the new playing surface.
In a tweet Wednesday afternoon from the Marshall football account, three designs were presented and fans were asked to vote using retweets and likes on the picture they favored.
In all three designs, the Block M logo at midfield remains the same, spanning 16 yards from the 42-yard line to the opposite 42-yard line, and a kelly green “M” with a black line in the middle with “The Herd” written in script.
Also featured on the new turf are a pair of Sun Belt conference logos on the 25-yard line at each end of the field, as well as a green and white No. 75 on each sideline, representing the number of lives lost in the 1970 plane crash.
The difference in each design comes in the end zone area.
Option 1 has Marshall written in white block lettering, outlined in kelly green against a black end zone. Option 2 features kelly green lettering with a black outline against a gray end zone. The third and final option boasts white lettering with a black background and a kelly green end zone.
“I voted anonymously because I didn’t want to taint the polls,” Marshall coach Charles Huff said when asked his preference. “It’s kind of like if you ask the president who they voted for. You can’t really do that, but he does get the right to vote, correct? He’s a part of it.”
While he’s not making his choice public, Huff joked that he hopes whatever design is determined will be installed prior to the start of preseason football practice, which he hopes to conduct at the stadium.
Marshall is wrapping up the third week of spring practice, which the Thundering Herd has staged exclusively in the indoor athletic complex. With a planned scrimmage Saturday, there’s one more week of work ahead inside before the Green and White game in played in front of fans, also indoors.
But Huff knows it’s important to eventually move practice to the stadium and hopes to be able to do that sooner rather than later.
“If it’s a pink field, green field, white field, whatever one can be done soon enough for us to start our program this summer,” Huff said. “We play the game outside. For us to get outside in the summer will be huge.”
The turf inside Joan C. Edwards Stadium was last replaced ahead of the 2014 season. New goal posts and a remodeled south end zone were also part of that install.