HUNTINGTON — The Marshall men’s soccer team has reached the NCAA tournament in three consecutive seasons, but to make a fourth appearance they’ll have to navigate a challenging schedule throughout the fall season.
The fall 2022 schedule was released Friday and includes six opponents who won 10 or more games in 2021, four of which made the NCAA tournament field last season including Kentucky, Pittsburgh, West Virginia and new Sun Belt opponent Georgia State.
“Scheduling for the last few years has been absolutely crazy with the pandemic and then conference realignment,” said Marshall head coach Chris Grassie, who enters his sixth season with the Herd. “But, we’re happy to announce our 2022 schedule, and we think it has some great matches for our fans.”
This year will be Marshall’s first season in the Sun Belt Conference where they are scheduled to face league opponents Kentucky, Coastal Carolina, South Carolina and Georgia State on the road and will host WVU, Old Dominion, Georgia Southern and James Madison in their inaugural Sun Belt season.
Marshall’s conference opener will be played at home against West Virginia. In total, the Herd will play eight home matches at Hoops Family Field in Huntington to seven road contests. Match times have not yet been announced. The full schedule can be viewed on HerdZone.com.
Marshall begins the year with three exhibition matches, one at home and two on the road. The first is a road contest at Rio Grande on Aug. 12. The Red Storm won its conference championship and advanced to the NAIA National Tournament in 2021. The Herd will then take on Radford at home on Aug. 14 with the final exhibition match on the road against Maryland on Aug. 19. The Terrapins advanced to the NCAA Tournament as well in 2021.
“We have eight home matches, not including pre-season, and we have some premier match-ups our fans can enjoy,” Grassie said. “Our goal as always is to win the National Championship, and we feel our 2022 schedule puts us in the perfect position to do that as long as we perform.”
The regular season officially gets started at Hoops Family Field on Aug. 25 against VCU at 7:15 p.m. The Sun Belt Conference Tournament is set for Nov. 14-20 with the location to be determined.
Season tickets go on sale July 1. Single match tickets, if available, will be released on Aug. 1. Season ticket purchases will include one ticket for each men’s and women’s match.
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.