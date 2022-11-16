Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Wayne County News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

Marshall women’s basketball head coach Tony Kemper said he sat in the locker room before the season opener and wondered what kind of performance his team might put together against Purdue.

With 10 new names on the roster, he didn’t know what to expect when the lights turned on at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana, and in a 73-61 loss for the Herd, he saw a little bit of everything.

Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.

Recommended for you