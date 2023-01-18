HUNTINGTON — Maybe Marshall University’s scoreboard operator will put up a “2” under the quarter designation when the Thundering Herd women’s basketball team comes out of the locker room for its next game.
Marshall (9-8 overall, 2-4 Sun Belt Conference) has been plagued by slow starts in its last four games and lost all of them. None, however, was a blowout, making the sluggish beginnings harder to take.
“We have to figure that out,” Herd coach Tony Kemper said. “We can’t keep digging insurmountable holes.”
The Herd fell behind 10-0 in a 63-56 loss Saturday at Old Dominion. On Thursday, Coastal Carolina raced to a 23-point lead and held off Marshall in a 65-61 game. On Jan. 7, the Herd also trailed by 23 points in an 83-80 loss to Georgia Southern. Two days earlier, Marshall was down 12 in falling to James Madison 74-67.
The Herd hopes to pull out of that rut this week. Marshall entertains league pre-season favorite Troy (10-7, 5-1) at 6 p.m. Thursday before playing host to Southern Mississippi (12-5, 5-1) at 1 p.m. Saturday.
Kemper said he’s optimistic about his team and season.
“We’ve been going through it a little bit as a team as far as being up and down,” Kemper said. “Our fight was good. (Saturday) was a good step forward. They showed some character.”
Kemper said beginnings aren’t the only problem. Marshall rallied for leads in two of its four recent losses. Finishing has become a point of consternation.
“They made a couple of shots at the end and that’s something we haven’t done lately,” Kemper said. “When the game is one the line, we have to be tough enough to make (shots). They’re not going to be open. They’re going to be tough ones, but we have to find a way to get them in. We have a couple of defensive things to clean up and find a way to stick them.”
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.