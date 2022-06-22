HUNTINGTON — The Marshall women’s soccer team released its 2022 fall schedule on Friday for its first season in the Sun Belt Conference, which features nine regular season home matches, including a four-game homestand to begin the year.
The schedule features seven opponents with double-digit wins in 2021, and two that won their respective conference championships and played in the NCAA tournament. The Herd’s opponents collectively won 150 matches a year ago.
High Point, Akron, Morehead State, Ohio, Southern Miss, Appalachian State, Georgia Southern, James Madison and Texas State will make the trek to Huntington.
Marshall will play Liberty, Radford, Miami (OH), Arkansas State, Louisiana Monroe, Georgia State, Coastal Carolina and Old Dominion on the road.
“We will be closing out a couple of series with some common opponents and then starting new series with others,” third-year head coach Michael Swan said. “Being in a new conference and playing new opposition will be exciting and somewhat challenging given we haven’t travelled to some of our opponents’ places, but you can feel the excitement amongst the staff and players about playing in the Sun Belt.”
Marshall returns its three leading scorers from the 2021 season in Kat Gonzalez (five goals, one assist), Meg Jarvis (five goals) and Morgan White (three goals, two assists).
Gonzalez spent time again this spring with the Dominican Republic Women’s National Team and scored a goal in international competition. Both of the Herd’s goalkeepers from last year return as well in Mira Pastoft and Courtney McVicker. Pastoft logged over 1,100 minutes and had a 1.86 goals against average. McVicker played 360 minutes and recorded a .719 save percentage.
“We had a good spring and we’ve added some great depth to our team. Last season we we’re so young but the squad is 12 months older and wiser. When you add our transfers and incoming freshman to the mix, we won’t disappoint. We are so excited to play in front of our home crowd this season! We’ve got some great balance with home and away and feel very good about what we have put to together with the 2022 schedule.”
Season tickets go on sale July 1. Single match tickets, if available, will be released on Aug. 1. Season ticket purchases will include one ticket for each men’s and women’s match.
