HUNTINGTON — Craig “The Hammer” Hettlinger is pretty good at helping people beat drug and alcohol addictions.
Hettlinger showed his boxing skills have improved since a year ago when he took part in the Original Toughman Contest in Clarksburg with just 17 days of training.
Hettlinger, CEO of the Huntington Wellness Addiction Center, has devoted time to training at Tri-State Fitness/Amy Elkins since Clarksburg and showed a progress report Saturday night.
Hettlinger, 40, won by decision over Vinny “Vampire” Baisi of Parkersburg in the feature three-round bout in the 35th Tri-State Original Toughman Contest at Mountain Health Arena. It was at 168 pounds.
“It’s relative to my organization and helping people,” Hettlinger said. “It’s like gambling. The spread is smaller at home than away. It’s not about me. It’s about giving people something to do.”
Hettlinger said he had several clients from his center who train at Tri-State Fitness in the crowd. They saw him improve to 2-0.
“I’m an amateur, amateur,” Hettlinger said. “He’s well trained. The parallel is figure it out and make it happen. That’s the way I teach people. Figure it out, pull it out.”
Hettlinger sent Baisi to the canvas with a right to the head late in the first round. Both fighters stayed busy the next two rounds and then waited for the decision.
“I felt I’d done enough,” said Hettlinger, who had the crowd get quite vocal when he had the upper hand. “I was a little anxious, too. At 1 (1 p.m.) today I tried to take a nap. That level of anxiety. An hour later, I had the feeling I’d be good enough.”
Looking ahead, Hettlinger wants at least one more amateur fight. Turning pro is an option for later since he’s a busy businessman.
“I’ll see where this takes me,” he said.
Toughman for amateurs continued after their bout. Champions get the Toughman jacket and money.
WV Athletic Commission grows boxing in state
The West Virginia State Athletic Commission got notoriety Friday when it was ranked No. 5 in the nation for boxing events for 2022. The commission, which features part-time members, conducted 37 events.
California led with 74 followed by Texas, 55; Florida, 44; and Pennsylvania, 40.
Chairman of the West Virginia group is Leon Ramsey. Commissioners are J.P. Stevens, Brandon Gray, Dr. Shawn Johnson and Tony Figaretti.
Ramsey said the commission plans to double the amount of boxing events in 2023.