Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Wayne County News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

20230108_hd_toughman
Buy Now

The 35th annual The Original Toughman Contest continues on Saturday at Mountain Health Arena in downtown Huntington.

 Ryan Fischer | HD Media

HUNTINGTON — Craig “The Hammer” Hettlinger is pretty good at helping people beat drug and alcohol addictions.

Hettlinger showed his boxing skills have improved since a year ago when he took part in the Original Toughman Contest in Clarksburg with just 17 days of training.

Recommended for you