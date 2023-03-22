Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Wayne County News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

SPRING VALLEY — One’s first impression of the Spring Valley and Huntington high school baseball teams wasn’t an accurate indication of how the night would go.

The Highlanders’ Jonathan Jackson smacked a leadoff triple on the third pitch Spring Valley starter Garrett Wagoner threw, but the sophomore buckled down and used the next nine pitches to strike out three consecutive batters, setting the tone for the evening.

Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.

Recommended for you