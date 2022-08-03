High school football players in Wayne County hit the field running Monday as practices opened all over the state for the 2022 season.
At the northern end of the county, Spring Valley began work replacing key players for the upcoming season.
Updated: August 3, 2022 @ 3:59 pm
The team must replace all-state wide receiver Ty Bartrum. Timberwolves athletic director Tim George said the team will be fine in seeking its 15th consecutive playoff berth when it takes the field.
Spring Valley, 9-3 in 2021, does however return five offensive lineman, as well as quarterback Dalton Fouch and linebacker Cody Shy, who was invited to play in the Offense-Defense All-American Bowl in December.
“We’re going to have good players at every position,” George said. “We played seven offensive linemen last year, and five of them are back. Our quarterback Dalton Fouch is returning. He was a great player last year. Cody Shy, a fullback/linebacker, is back.”
George said he expects a good team.
“We usually can say we have a bunch of guys with (NCAA) Division I offers and a bunch of 6-foot-7 linemen,” George said. “We don’t have that this year, but we’ll be a good football team.”
In Wayne, the season kicked off with the Tom Harmon football camp over the weekend for youth players.
The annual camp gets players ready for the upcoming season by interaction with players of all ages.
Monday, the real work began.
Harmon sets his sights on the new season with the expectations of the community in the back of his mind.
“When you play at Wayne, the expectation is to win and to win at the highest level,” Harmon said. “Not many places have had that ‘finish it’ mentality, but here each group makes their own way and leaves their own legacy — our coaches are excited to help them.”
He said though Wayne faces a daunting schedule with teams comprised of veteran players, he hopes some experience built up over the past few seasons will help when adversity hits.
“We have been taking a few bearable lumps the last few years. In doing so, we have gained some valuable experience for players,” he said. “We are hoping that experience will pay off when adversity hits. I have never coached a team that didn’t have hurdles to overcome, but when those things happen good teams find a way.”
In the South, the Tolsia Rebels have new leadership.
Head coach David Thompson will take on the head coach position for the 2022 season, replacing long-time coach Eric Crum.
Thompson took the helm early this year, and has said he is excited to take on the season.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
