Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Wayne County News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

Bigger, brighter and better are adjectives to describe upgrades local high school athletic departments made — or are making — to facilities this summer.

Spring Valley remodeled its gym, Ironton is building a new press box and tennis courts, Fairland is adding a football scoreboard, Raceland installed new artificial turf, Coal Grove announced a $3.5 million fieldhouse and Green is opening a new football stadium.

Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.

Recommended for you