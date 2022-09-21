Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Wayne County News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

20220921-wcns-roundup01

Wayne High School sophomore Issac Meddings was invited to play in the inaugural West Virginia Prep Basketball Top 50 Showcase in Morgantown, West Virginia on Sept. 18.

 Submitted photo

MORGANTOWN — Wayne High School basketball player Issac Meddings was invited to play in the inaugural West Virginia Prep Basketball Top 50 showcase over the weekend in Morgantown, West Virginia.

Meddings, a current sophomore who started last season as a freshman at WHS, was chosen to represent Wayne County and played on a team of 10 for the showcase.

Recommended for you