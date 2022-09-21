MORGANTOWN — Wayne High School basketball player Issac Meddings was invited to play in the inaugural West Virginia Prep Basketball Top 50 showcase over the weekend in Morgantown, West Virginia.
Meddings, a current sophomore who started last season as a freshman at WHS, was chosen to represent Wayne County and played on a team of 10 for the showcase.
Players were given the opportunity to show off skills to over 20 Division I, II, III, NAIA and postgraduate schools.
The event was sponsored by County Road Physical Therapy, Parmar Stores and Automax.
Cross country
IRISH INVITATIONAL: Huntington High’s boys and host Charleston Catholic’s girls won the 13-team meet.
The Highlanders totaled 55 points to edge runner-up George Washington by three. Charleston Catholic was third with 67 points, followed by Wayne with 77 and Nitro with 95. GW’s Ryan Bazzle was the individual winner among 95 competitors in 16:27.6.
The Highlanders’ Andrew Bowen was second in 16:59.4. Wayne’s Chace Thompson placed third in 17:09.3.
Charleston Catholic won the girls title with 55 points. Ravenswood was second with 72, ahead of Huntington High with 91, Richwood with 102, St. Albans 110, George Washington 111, Wayne 124 and Scott 222. The Irish’s Bella Boggs won the 81-runner race in 19:51.6. Abigail Torman of St. Albans was second in 20:38.8. Wayne’s Olivia Williamson ran third in 20:45.6.
Charleston Catholic won the middle school boys championship. Trace Marshall of Winfield took the individual crown. Maysen Fletcher won the girls race to lead Elkview to the girls middle school championship.
AMAZING STATS: Wayne’s Gabby Elliott turned in a triple-double in volleyball against Lewis County, with 20 kills, 18 aces and 16 digs.
VISITS: Spring Valley defensive backs Kyndon Keesee and Jamison Smith, and Huntington High defensive back Kahlief Tye (Ball State), wide receiver Tate Adkins (Eastern Kentucky) and quarterback Dalton Fouch and linebacker Cody Shy (West Virginia State).
OFFERS: Tolsia girls basketball standout Kerigan Salmons was offered by Bethany College.
HALL CLASSES: Spring Valley announced its inaugural hall of fame class. The group includes Don Akers, Mary Gannon, Rich Gannon, Dwaine Kilgore, Robert Plymale, Marshall Reynolds, Bob Shell and Ron Terry.