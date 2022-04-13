SPRING VALLEY — Lauren Peters’ four chihuahuas might prefer the dogpaddle, but the Spring Valley star swimmer does much more than that.
Peters turned her swimming prowess into a scholarship from Bellarmine University in Louisville, Kentucky. She signed last week to swim for the Knights.
“I chose Bellarmine because when I visited it felt right,” Peters said. “I feel like it is the smartest choice due to the academic opportunities they have, as well as the team atmosphere.”
Peters said she also considered Ashland University, Davis & Elkins and Shawnee State. She plans to major in exercise science with a the goal to obtain a PhD in physical therapy.
Peters scored 14 points in the Region IV meet, finishing second in the 200-meter freestyle in 1:59.51 and the 500-meter freestyle in 5:21.89. She swam the 100-meter freestyle in 55.42 and the 50-meter freestyle in 25.64.
Peters scored 29 points in the Mountain State Athletic Conference meet, winning the 500-meter freestyle in 5:33.93 and placing second in the 200-meter freestyle in 2:05.19. She took home a sixth-place finish in the 100-meter backstroke in the 2019 state meet in 1:07.07.
A shot put and discus thrower with the Timberwolves track team, Peters said she enjoys going to church and hanging out with friends. Peters thanked a variety of people, including the Barracudas swim team for pushing her to be the best she can.
Tabor signs with Wesleyan
WAYNE — It only seems like Wayne senior guard Jasmine Tabor was born with a basketball in her hand, so perhaps it is only fitting that basketball will help her move into the next phase of her life.
Tabor signed a National Letter of Intent to play basketball at West Virginia Wesleyan Friday afternoon, surrounded by family at friends in the Wayne High School cafeteria.
“I’m really excited for the next chapter in my life,” Tabor said. “Everybody says they want to play college basketball but it seems like a far reach.
“To be able to go and to live out my dream as a little girl is just the best feeling in the world.”
Tabor, a Class AAA first-team All-State selection, helped led the Pioneers to 17-7 record and a regional final appearance in 2021-22. The 5-foot-7 guard averaged 12.6 points and 5.4 rebounds.
Wayne was the only AAA school to defeat eventual state champion Logan, a 10-point road victory. Tabor had a key 3-point basket late to help the Pioneers to that win.
“She’s a better kid than basketball player, and she’s a good basketball player,” Wayne coach Wade Williamson said. “She would have been a 1,000-point scorer if not for COVID (shortened 2021 season).
“She was a great leader, and she did so many good things for the team that people don’t know or see, and that can’t be replaced.”
Tabor was the only senior on the squad, regularly starting alongside three freshmen and a sophomore.
“I think this is the sixth year in a row that we’ve sent someone to college,” Williamson said. “The ultimate goal is to send quality kids out in to the world.
“This is a really good thing for our younger kids and even our kids in middle school and in the community to see.”
Tabor’s father Duane was head boys coach at Wayne when she was born. Jasmine regularly joined her father at practices and games, where she occasionally would dart toward the floor, forcing boys games to be stopped as her mother Amy Copley would help get her back into the bleachers.
West Virginia Wesleyan, located in Buckhannon and a member of the Division II Mountain East Conference, is coached by former WVU and Marshall basketball player Brett Vincent, who just completed his first season with the Bobcat program.
“I love the campus, and the coach was straight up and honest with me when I asked questions,” Tabor said. “The girls (on the Wesleyan team) said they see him as a father figure.
“That’s exactly what I look for in a coach because that’s what Wade was for me.”