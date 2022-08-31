ROME TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Chance Thompson of Wayne won the high school boys individual title in the Fairland Early Bird 2-Miler Tuesday at Old Lock 27.
ROME TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Chance Thompson of Wayne won the high school boys individual title in the Fairland Early Bird 2-Miler Tuesday at Old Lock 27.
Thompson ran 10:54.03.
His brother, Chace Thompson, placed second in 10:55.41.
Rock Hill won the boys championship with 42 points as Connor Blagg finished fourth, Sam Simpson fifth and Nixon Snavely sixth.
Chillicothe was second with 54 points, followed by Wayne with 65, Fairland 86, East Carter 125, Russell 157, Ironton 191, Ashland 199 and Symmes Valley 268.
Coal Grove’s Laura Hamm won the girls high school race in 12:32.03.
Molly Dunlap of Fairland was second in 13:09.44.
Chillicothe won the team title with 47 points.
Russell was second with 71, followed by Ashland with 85, Fairland 113, Wayne 124, Rock Hill 129, Spring Valley 188, Ironton 200, East Carter 203 and Raceland 226.
Seth Hamm of Coal Grove was the middle school boys winner in 10:36.25.
Fairland won the team championship. Laurel Johnson of Huntington ran 13:36.25 to take the girls title and help the Eagles win the team trophy.
SPRING VALLEY — Cailyn Lowe scored two goals and assisted on three Thursday to lead Cabell Midland to a 6-1 victory over Spring Valley in girls high school soccer.
Emma Shields scored twice and issued two assists. Ella Rowe and Taylor Harris also scored. Emma Gill added an assist. The Knights played without leading scorer Olivia Charles, who was kicking for the school’s football team during a game at George Washington.
COMMITMENTS, OFFERS: Spring Valley pitcher Grant Stratton commits to Wright State; girls basketball standouts Ella Giles of Huntington High and Brooke Adkins of Wayne were offered by Purdue-Fort Wayne; Spring Valley quarterback Dalton Fouch offered by West Virginia State, Alderson Broaddus.
STAFFING: Tolsia hired two new head coaches — Gregory Flemings for golf, Kaitlyn Browning for softball.
REPORT RESULTS: As an effort to include as many sports and games as possible in print, the Wayne County News wants your photos and stats this year.
Why are some teams in the newspaper more than others? Usually because they report results of their games.
Information submitted will be used in either a weekly sports roundup or individual articles. Any age level is appreciated. Thank you in advance!
Coaches, statisticians and photographers of all Wayne County sports, e-mail results of your games to Nikki Dotson Merritt at ndotson@hdmediallc.com.
HD Media Staff Writer Tim Stephens contributed to this article.
