HUNTINGTON — The top-ranked Huntington High girls basketball team started slow but returned quickly to its dominant form in a 75-46 win over the visiting Spring Valley Timberwolves Friday night.
In a game that started two hours earlier than originally scheduled, the Highlanders (9-0) fell behind in the opening minutes, 6-4, before finally turning on the offensive jets and regaining the lead halfway through the opening quarter. They led the rest of the way.
“We was having trouble converting into offense and scoring like we’re supposed to, missing a lot of layups and changing the time makes a little bit of a difference there,” head coach Lonnie Lucas said, “but I’ll tell you what, Spring Valley has improved since the last time we saw them.”
The two teams met in the second game of the season, a 22-point road victory for Huntington, and while the Lady Wolves have made progress, turnovers limited their ability to establish any offensive rhythm Friday night.
Through the first quarter, Spring Valley had more turnovers (13) than points (11) and trailed 24-11 after the opening period. In total, the Highlanders pesky press forced the Lady Wolves into 27 giveaways.
Dionna Gray led Huntington with 14 points in the first half but Imani Hickman finished with a game-high 20, 13 of which came in the second half. Gray finished with 18.
“We never quit,” Spring Valley coach Bo Miller said. “I thought we played hard the whole time but it was a tough matchup for us tonight with Hickman.
“We have a 14-year-old going against an 18-year-old and she was the better player tonight,” Miller added, referencing freshman Allie Parker, who ended the night with eight points and 14 rebounds.
Hallie Bailey and Dria Parker led the Timberwolves with nine points apiece. Bailey had six assists.
The loss brings Spring Valley’s record to 7-5 and stops its winning streak at two games while Huntington remained unbeaten and will host Capital Tuesday. The Lady Wolves also return to action Tuesday, hosting St. Albans.
HHS 24 12 21 18 — 75: Hickman 20, Gray 18, L. Smith 12, Jackson 11, Giles 8, Turner 5SV 11 9 11 15 — 46: Bailey 9, Parker 9, Daniels 8, H. Crum 6, Riggs 6, Spry 5
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.