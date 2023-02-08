Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

WHEELING — A 15-year National Football League player who quarterbacked a winning Super Bowl team and the winningest all-time, in-state college basketball coach will be inducted into the West Virginia Sports Hall of Fame.

Jeff Hostetler and Mike Carey will be enshrined by the West Virginia Sports Writers Association at the 76th annual Victory Awards Dinner on May 7 at the Embassy Suites in Charleston.

