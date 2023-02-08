ROME TOWNSHIP, Ohio — No Tri-State girls basketball championship trophy exists, but if it did, Fairland would’ve won it Saturday night.
The Dragons (21-0) defeated Spring Valley 71-59 in a battle of two area powerhouses at the Carl York Center. The game pitted the No. 3 team in Ohio Division II against the No. 2 team in West Virginia Class AAAA.
The atmosphere matched the hype as about 1,000 spectators, many fans of several other area schools, watched and did so loudly through seven lead changes and five ties.
“It was a really good win,” Fairland coach Jon Buchanan said. “(Spring Valley is) really good. You just don’t see teams that have five really good players, and they do.”
Nor do you often see teams with eight really good players. That proved critical as the Dragons’ depth wore on the Timberwolves (15-3) and allowed the hosts to overcome a 32-27 halftime deficit.
Spring Valley’s Allie Daniels dominated early. The 6-foot-1 sophomore scored 10 points and grabbed 13 rebounds in the first half. She finished with 17 points and 20 rebounds.
“They have so many good players, and something we haven’t had to guard this year, a dominant post player,” Buchanan said. “Allie’s really good. The hard thing about them is they have so many good shooters around her, you don’t want to double her because she can pass out of it. You can’t really double them. All their kids were really good.”
In the second half, Fairland did a better job keeping Daniels out of the paint before she arrived there and gained position.
“Our goal was to meet her before she got to the paint and make her work to get down there,” Buchanan said. “Our kids, Kylie (Bruce), Bree (Allen) and (Addison) Godby did a really good job of that, of defending really hard.”
The Dragons opened the second half with a 7-1 run. Isa Taliaferro’s 3-pointer, her lone basket, with 3:16 left in the third quarter gave Fairland a 38-37 lead it never relinquished.
The Timberwolves trailed 43-42 after a Daniels basket at 1:46 of the third, but Tomi Hinkle’s three-point play sparked a 10-2 Fairland run to close the quarter. The Dragons continued their 21-game streak of winning by double digits.
Hinkle led Fairland with 19 points, 13 in the second half. Kamryn Barnitz and Bailey Russell each scored 13 points and Allen scored 10 and grabbed 10 rebounds.
Hallie Bailey scored 17 points for Spring Valley, which plays Parkersburg at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday at West Virginia State University.
Fairland returns to action at 2:20 p.m. Saturday at home against Russell.
SPRING VALLEY 13 19 12 15 — 59: Henson 1-1 0-0 0-0 2, Crum 2-9 0-2 2-5 6, Bailey 6-16 2-4 3-4 17, Ellis 2-5 0-0 4-4 8, Parker 4-9 1-4 0-0 9, Daniels 6-10 0-0 5-6 17. Totals: 21-50 3-10 14-19 59.
FAIRAND 14 13 26 18 — 71: Taliaferro 1-3 1-3 0-0 3, Godby 0-5 0-0 0-0 0, R. Barnitz 1-1 1-1 0-0 3, Allen 2-6 0-0 6-10 10, Hinkle 5-9 1-3 8-9 19, K. Barnitz 4-11 3-7 2-2 13, Russell 4-13 2-7 3-4 13, Bruce 4-7 2-2 0-0 10. Totals: 21-55 10-23 19-25 71.
Rebounds: SV 40 (Daniels 20), F 37 (Allen 10). Team rebounds: SV 1, F 0. Dead ball rebounds: SV 2, F 3. Steals: SV 4 (Parker 2) F 5 (Hinkle 2). Blocked shots: SV 1 (Parker), F none. Turnovers: SV 16, F 11. Fouls: SV 16, F 15. Fouled out: Bailey. Technical fouls: none.
Wayne beats Scott 71- 40
The Wayne girls varsity basketball team won their away conference game against Scott (Madison, WV) by a score of 71-40 on February 6, 2023.
Addie Adkins led with 17 points, Mikayla Stacy 15 points, Laneigh Brooks and Brooke Adkins 13 points, Kinley Runyon 8 points, Eve Brown 3 points, Shelby Anderson 2 points.
BOYS BASKETBALL
SPRING VALLEY 69, COAL GROVE 45: Tate Adkins scored 22 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to lead Spring Valley (11-6) to a 69-45 victory over Coal Grove (4-15) Tuesday in high school boys basketball.
The Timberwolves jumped to a 19-4 lead and never were seriously challenged in extending the margin to 34-16 by halftime.
Keyan Grayson scored 11 points for Spring Valley. Owen Johnson paced the Hornets with 23 points.
SPRING VALLEY 15 19 22 13 — 69: Greyson 11, Robertson 8, Adkins 22, Caldwell 5, Larsen 8, Chaffin 2, Williamson 2, Meredith 3, Riggs 0, Ward 0, Fuller 0, Grimes 2, Pelfrey 2.
COAL GROVE 4 12 7 22 — 45: Gipson 0, Jenkins 0, Simpson 0, Murphy 0, J. Turner 0, Davis 2, Dillon 5, Brammer 0, Johnson 23, Harmon 3, Frecka 6, C. Turner 4.
WAYNE 46, WINFIELD 64: The Wayne boys varsity basketball team lost their home conference game against Winfield by a score of 64-46 on February 3, 2023.
MORE
Spring Valley’s Evan Watts qualified for the West Virginai State Swim Meet in both the 100 and 200 Free.