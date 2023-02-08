Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

ROME TOWNSHIP, Ohio — No Tri-State girls basketball championship trophy exists, but if it did, Fairland would’ve won it Saturday night.

The Dragons (21-0) defeated Spring Valley 71-59 in a battle of two area powerhouses at the Carl York Center. The game pitted the No. 3 team in Ohio Division II against the No. 2 team in West Virginia Class AAAA.

Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.

