HUNTINGTON — Huntington St. Joe is starting a high school football program.

St. Joe principal Carol Templeton and athletic director Todd Maynard said the Irish plan to field a junior varsity team in 2023 and begin varsity play in 2024. Templeton said conversations about beginning a football program started two years ago when the school hired Maynard as boys basketball coach. Maynard also now serves as athletic director.

Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.

