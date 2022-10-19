HUNTINGTON — Huntington St. Joe is starting a high school football program.
St. Joe principal Carol Templeton and athletic director Todd Maynard said the Irish plan to field a junior varsity team in 2023 and begin varsity play in 2024. Templeton said conversations about beginning a football program started two years ago when the school hired Maynard as boys basketball coach. Maynard also now serves as athletic director.
“As we saw our athletic programs grow, the energy, the excitement, the conversation started to occur about bringing in a football program,” Templeton said. “There’s a lot to think about. Size, number of students, the cost factor, a playing field, locations to keep all the equipment — there’s a lot to consider. I believe Todd has done his due diligence, done his homework, and we believe we have the support from the community.”
St. Joe won’t start out by playing Martinsburg or Ironton.
“We don’t want to go strictly into varsity,” Maynard said. “We want to play local JV games so we don’t have to travel as far. We’ll play an all-away season until varsity comes.”
Where the Irish will play home games is to be determined. Maynard said Barboursville Park is a strong possibility, as is the YMCA Kennedy Center. He said he also has spoken with officials from Marshall University. Maynard said St. Joe is unlikely to play home games at another high school’s facility.
“We feel confident,” Maynard said of attaining a home field. “Barboursville has a new field with a press box and everything. With us playing JV our first year, that will give them a chance to finish everything they need to finish. I know they’re going to put stands up. They already have the concrete poured for that, so that’ll be a good situation for us. We’re not opposed to continuing to help grow the Kennedy Center.”
Templeton said St. Joe’s strong relationship with the YMCA makes the Kennedy Center a possibility. The Irish play boys and girls soccer and have played baseball there in recent seasons.
“We have the resources and the places to make it work,” Templeton said.
St. Joe will compete at the Class A level. Maynard said he has made the West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission aware of St. Joe’s intention to play varsity football in 2024.
“We’ll play Class A teams,” Maynard said. “We want to play Parkersburg Catholic. They’re kind of in the same boat getting going. We’d like to play Hannan, Tolsia, Tug Valley, Wahama, other Class A schools. We don’t know how competitive we’ll be until we start building this thing and see what we have.”
Consolidation has taken small-school football away from Huntington and the surrounding in-state area. Vinson fielded a Class A program until consolidating with Buffalo-Wayne and Ceredo-Kenova to make Spring Valley in the mid-1990s.
Templeton said football could be a key factor in retaining some students from St. Joe Middle School rather than seeing them leave to play elsewhere. St. Joe has about 50 boys in grades nine through 12. Eighteen play soccer.
“It’s about opportunities for the kids,” Templeton said. “If football is the deciding factor as to whether they continue on to the high school, then that option is there.”
Templeton and Maynard said the decision to start a football program was careful and well planned.
“We took a long approach,” Maynard said, adding the school also hopes to start a middle school football program in the near future. “It wasn’t a knee-jerk reaction. One of the things was researching rosters of Single-A teams. A lot of those teams have 16 or 17 kids. We’d like to have 25 to 30, but we can make it happen with a little bit less.”
St. Joe has experienced success in nearly every sport, winning nine state championships in girls basketball, one in boys basketball and one in boys soccer. Boys and girls tennis have finished as state runners-up. Baseball made it to the state semifinals in 2019.
“Around here in the Tri-State area, football is king,” Maynard said. “It’s the biggest sport. There’s nothing like it on Friday nights.”
Maynard said the school will seek a coach with a passion for the program.
“That’s the next biggest thing for us,” Maynard said. “We have to find the right coach. I know Dr. Templeton agrees with me that we need to find somebody who’s passionate about it and it’s not a hobby to them. They have to be a program coach because they’ll have a tall task. We’re looking for someone who will provide a positive culture and be highly energetic and can make things happen. It doesn’t matter about age. We’d like to have someone with experience and wants to build a program.”