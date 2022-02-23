HUNTINGTON — Maddie Jarrell said she would’ve traded the pregame ceremony Wednesday evening for a girls basketball state championship.
Jarrell, better known in the Spring Valley record books by her maiden name, Maddie Morris, is the program’s all-time leading scorer (1,500 points) and rebounder (842) and helped the Timberwolves to the state tournament twice but never captured a title.
But that didn’t take away from her accomplishments at Spring Valley, which were honored by retiring her No. 33 jersey before the Lady Wolves faced George Washington earlier this week.
“I came to high school and never thought I would achieve anything like that and it just came naturally as I developed through the years,” Jarrell said. “I mean, you dream about those things as a kid so I think it’s really cool and I know I’ll get to tell generations to come about experiencing this.”
The ceremony, which was supposed to take place during halftime, was moved to before the game after a delayed start waiting on game officials to arrive.
That gave the chance for Bo Miller, her former coach and current coach of the Spring Valley girls team, and the rest of the team to join her at center court for the presentation.
“There’s not been a girls basketball jersey retired and I just thought it was time to even the score. There’s a couple boys jerseys out there,” Miller said. “Maddie was a great player to coach and she’s an even better person than she is a basketball player. She’s from this community and has always been about this community and comes back to support us when she can.”
During her time at Spring Valley, Jarrell was named to the All-State first team twice (2013 and 2014), and she became the only girls basketball player in program history to be named the Mountain State Athletic Conference Player of the Year. The Timberwolves boasted a record of 82-19 during her tenure.
“I think anybody knows I would trade this for a state ring but it’s all right,” Jarrell said. “I have a lot of great memories here and the team I was with, we were just awesome and had such a camaraderie and made it to states, won the MSAC and this just brings back a lot of those memories.”
Following her time at SVHS, she played for Marshall University under former head coach Matt Daniel. Then she went on to the coaching ranks and spent two seasons at one of her alma mater’s feeder schools, Vinson Middle.
“I told my husband my biggest heartbreak was breaking up with my basketball career because I had the time of my life,” Jarrell said.
Jarrell is on a short list of Spring Valley student athletes to have their jersey retired and hung outside of the school gymnasium, joining volleyball player Hannah Rae Bailey, boys basketball players Jacob Kilgore and Brandon Moore and football player Grayson Malashevich.