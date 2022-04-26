Two-time West Virginia Junior Player of the Year; member of the 2001 Spring Valley High School’s Class AAA state championship team and tournament medalist; runner-up to Pat Carter in the 2003 West Virginia State Amateur at The Greenbrier Resort; college scholarship recipient to Ohio State University; letters four times for the Buckeyes (2004-2007); caddie for renowned Jack Nicklaus in 2006 for the Golden Bear’s round on the Ohio State’s Scarlet Course after the Ohio State graduate did the redesign for $1.
There are other highlights for Jared Jones, but there remained a big void. Play in a tournament on the PGA Tour. The current director of instruction at River Oaks Country Club in Houston, Texas, finally marked that off his bucket list April 20 when he tied for second in the 54th PGA Professional Championship at Omni Barton Creek Resort in Austin.
That finish earned him a spot in the PGA Championship scheduled May 19-22 at Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The PGA is the second major of the season. With many of golf’s big names, led by Scottie Scheffler, expected to be there, the event annually has one of the strongest fields.
“You know it’s always been a dream,” Jones said Sunday night in a phone interview from his home in Houston. “You start out early on little nine-hole courses. The goal has been the PGA. A major and the PGA is pretty surreal. It’s been a hectic week. One I’ll remember.”
The temperatures in Tulsa can be quite warm come PGA time. “I’m from Texas. I’m used to the heat,” Jones said.
Jones, now 36, was one of 312 players assembled for the PGA Professional in Austin, which is about two hours from Houston. Jones said Matt Swarts, director of golf at River Oaks, gives him liberty to play tournaments.
“My boss allows me to play as much as I want,” Jones said. “I felt really good when I got there. Played nine on Thursday to get accustomed to the property. Get a feel for the whole environment. I felt at ease. Other times things didn’t line up with the putter, bad holes. I felt like I had the game to compete. The courses aligned well. Being in Texas having the same grass conditions is helpful. Having my family there helps, too.”
Jones married Courtney Ann Harmon in 2016. They have a son, Jack, who is 2 1/2.
The Fazio Foothills and Coore Crenshaw Cliffside courses were used for the tournament. Jones got Tyler Seymore for his caddie. Jones shot 65 one day on the Coore Crenshaw course.
“Played solid,” Jones said. “A tough start, then made an eagle and righted the ship. Never too up or down. Focus on the next shot. Had to stay on my game, not let it get to me.”
The format had Jones play on the Fazio Foothills the next three days. He shot 71 each round to finish at 5-under 278 for the event.
“If the wind didn’t blow, the 71s wouldn’t have been as solid,” Jones said. “Especially the last round. Kind of a guessing game.”
That’s where it paid to have Seymore on the bag. He will loop with Jones at the PGA in Tulsa.
“I was fortunate to have a good caddie,” Jones said. “He’d been around and knew when to jump in there. Talk through each shot. He took good notes in the practice rounds. He was rock solid. He did not wavier one bit.”
Golf Channel televised the PGA Professional live all four days. That meant Jones could have his friends watch. Jones knew he was in position to claim a PGA Championship spot entering the final round, yet didn’t count the blessings until that final putt dropped.
“You know they’re there,” Jones said. “You still got to hit shots. My warmup routine I think, ‘one hole, one shot at a time.’ I got my second eagle (par-5 12th) and feel maybe I can keep moving up the leaderboard. I hung in there. Once again I didn’t get ahead of myself. That was the key to the round.”
Jones capped off his round with a long birdie putt on the par-5 18th to officially punch his PGA Championship ticket.
“It’s always been a goal to play the PGA, especially a major championship,” Jones said in his Golf Channel interview after the round. “What a special moment it is now.”
Then Jones elaborated on the whole experience.
“TV time on the Golf Channel was nice,” he said. “To get this opportunity and play well. I was just excited. I wasn’t overly nervous. TV is part of it. See you in Tulsa. My family will be there.”
Jones said several River Oaks members traveled to Austin to watch. They plan to be in Tulsa. Jones said his wife, son and other family members (including dad Jeff) will be on the grounds.
While at Barton Creek, Jones crossed paths with Shawn Warren. Warren, who is from Maine, played at Marshall from 2003-04 to 2006-07. He started the final round tied for 53rd at 3 over, then shot 66 — best round of the day — to finish 2 under and tie for sixth to qualify for the PGA for the third time in his career.
Right now Jones is back on his day job at River Oaks. That means clinics, personal and combined instruction, running events for juniors and club members, etc. He hopes to visit Tulsa on May 6-7 and play a couple of rounds at Southern Hills.
Jones and the family will fly to Tulsa on May 15. The week-long festivities start the next day. Lots of notetaking in the practice rounds. Later in the week the pairings for the first two days are released. Jones is left to wonder between now and then who he’ll be with for the first two rounds. There will be Golf Channel and NBC Sports, too.
“Never happened before,” Jones said. “It’s nice to get to do it. It’s going to be fun. Got to play my game and try to take in every moment I can.”
Before River Oaks, Jones worked at The Golf Club, New Albany, Ohio; Andover CC, Lexington, Kentucky; and Muirfield Village, Dublin, Ohio.