Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Wayne County News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

Jared Jones is going to take his golf game to an international stage in September.

Jones, a graduate of Spring Valley High School and Ohio State and currently director of instruction at River Oaks Country Club in Houston, has earned a spot on the American team for the 30th PGA Cup scheduled Sept. 12-18 at Fox Hills Club & Resort in Surry, England.

Recommended for you