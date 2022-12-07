Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

ASHLAND — Stacy Franz-Davis’ eyes teared up as the Ashland pep band played the school fight song after the Kittens’ game Tuesday night.

“It was very exciting and very emotional, too,” Franz-Davis said of her debut as head coach of the Ashland girls, who defeated Spring Valley 80-45 in Anderson Gym.

Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.

