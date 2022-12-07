ASHLAND — Stacy Franz-Davis’ eyes teared up as the Ashland pep band played the school fight song after the Kittens’ game Tuesday night.
“It was very exciting and very emotional, too,” Franz-Davis said of her debut as head coach of the Ashland girls, who defeated Spring Valley 80-45 in Anderson Gym.
The former Kittens star didn’t face much suspense in her first game after replacing Bill Bradley, who retired after 21 seasons. The Kittens led the entire way and by as many as 37 against a Timberwolves squad with many fewer practices because of a run to the state tournament in volleyball. Spring Valley coach Bo Miller said he wasn’t pleased with his team’s apprehension, but complimented Ashland.
“They’re so athletic,” Miller said. “You can’t throw the ball over them.”
The Kittens turned an 8-4 lead into 28-8 by the end of the first quarter, during which the Timberwolves (0-1) committed 16 of their 26 turnovers. Once Spring Valley settled down and adjusted to Ashland’s press, the game was out of reach.
“We played good pressure defense,” Franz-Davis said. “Our goal is to get after them and create turnovers.”
The Kittens were adept at converting turnovers to points. No one was better at that than Jaydin Gulley, a 5-foot-8 junior who scored 24 points, grabbed six rebounds and made seven steals.
“She’s a multidimensional player,” Franz-Davis said of Gulley. “She can play the one, two, three or four and can help out at the five. She can get to the rim and can score from the outside. She’s going to surprise a lot of people.”
Gulley made 11 of 14 shots. She was backed by Ella Sellars, who scored 16 points, and Kenleigh Woods, who chipped in 11.
Freshman Brooklyn Ellis led Spring Valley with 20 points, six rebounds and four steals. Allie Daniels scored 13.
Spring Valley played well in some aspects. The Timberwolves forced 19 turnovers, but Ashland made 33 of 63 shots to make up for it. Franz-Davis said the Kittens need to cut down on such errors, but added that turnovers are a byproduct of her style of offense.
“Turnovers, right now we expect them because of the way we play,” she said. “We’ll learn as the season goes on. We’ll get there.”
Spring Valley returns to action at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Musselman. Ashland returns to the court at 6 p.m. Saturday at Pikeville.