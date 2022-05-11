Spring Valley's Emma Sowder (1) approaches her teammates at home plate after hitting a home run as the Cabell Midland high school softball team takes on Spring Valley during a Class AAA, Section 1 elimination game on Monday, May 9, 2022, at Lincoln County High School.
Cabell Midland’s Baylee Smith (32) makes a pass to first base as the Cabell Midland high school softball team takes on Spring Valley during a Class AAA, Section 1 elimination game on Monday at Lincoln County High School.
Cabell Midland’s Destiny Hale, right, slides into Spring Valley’s Sydney Turner at third base as the Knights take on Spring Valley during a Class AAA, Region IV, Section 1 elimination game on Monday at Lincoln County High School.
Spring Valley's Kate Spry (2) goes up to bat as the Cabell Midland high school softball team takes on Spring Valley during a Class AAA, Section 1 elimination game on Monday, May 9, 2022, at Lincoln County High School.
Spring Valley’s Brenna Reedy (7), right, passes the ball to Emma Sowder (1) in an attempt to catch out Cabell Midland’s KK Wallis (20) at first base as the Cabell Midland high school softball team takes on Spring Valley during a Class AAA, Section 1 elimination game on Monday at Lincoln County High School.
LEFT: Spring Valley’s Brooklyn Osburn (3) goes up to bat as the Cabell Midland high school softball team takes on Spring Valley during a Class AAA, Section 1 elimination game on Monday at Lincoln County High School.
Spring Valley's Sydney Turner (20) watches the pitch from third base as the Cabell Midland high school softball team takes on Spring Valley during a Class AAA, Section 1 elimination game on Monday, May 9, 2022, at Lincoln County High School.
Cabell Midland’s Brooklyn Wallis (5), left, catches out Spring Valley’s Brenna Reedy (7) at first base as the Cabell Midland high school softball team takes on Spring Valley during a Class AAA, Section 1 elimination game on Monday at Lincoln County High School.
Spring Valley’s Emma Sowder (1), left, catches out Cabell Midland’s Maggie Tatum (22) at first base as the Cabell Midland high school softball team takes on Spring Valley during a Class AAA, Section 1 elimination game on Monday at Lincoln County High School.
Spring Valley's Brenna Reedy (7), left, attempts to catch out Cabell Midland's KK Wallis (20) as the Cabell Midland high school softball team takes on Spring Valley during a Class AAA, Section 1 elimination game on Monday, May 9, 2022, at Lincoln County High School.
Spring Valley's Madison Pitts pitches as the Cabell Midland high school softball team takes on Spring Valley during a Class AAA, Section 1 elimination game on Monday, May 9, 2022, at Lincoln County High School.
Spring Valley's Emma Sowder (1) approaches her teammates at home plate after hitting a home run as the Cabell Midland high school softball team takes on Spring Valley during a Class AAA, Section 1 elimination game on Monday, May 9, 2022, at Lincoln County High School.
Cabell Midland’s Baylee Smith (32) makes a pass to first base as the Cabell Midland high school softball team takes on Spring Valley during a Class AAA, Section 1 elimination game on Monday at Lincoln County High School.
Cabell Midland’s Destiny Hale, right, slides into Spring Valley’s Sydney Turner at third base as the Knights take on Spring Valley during a Class AAA, Region IV, Section 1 elimination game on Monday at Lincoln County High School.
Spring Valley's Kate Spry (2) goes up to bat as the Cabell Midland high school softball team takes on Spring Valley during a Class AAA, Section 1 elimination game on Monday, May 9, 2022, at Lincoln County High School.
Spring Valley’s Brenna Reedy (7), right, passes the ball to Emma Sowder (1) in an attempt to catch out Cabell Midland’s KK Wallis (20) at first base as the Cabell Midland high school softball team takes on Spring Valley during a Class AAA, Section 1 elimination game on Monday at Lincoln County High School.
LEFT: Spring Valley’s Brooklyn Osburn (3) goes up to bat as the Cabell Midland high school softball team takes on Spring Valley during a Class AAA, Section 1 elimination game on Monday at Lincoln County High School.
Spring Valley's Sydney Turner (20) watches the pitch from third base as the Cabell Midland high school softball team takes on Spring Valley during a Class AAA, Section 1 elimination game on Monday, May 9, 2022, at Lincoln County High School.
Cabell Midland’s Brooklyn Wallis (5), left, catches out Spring Valley’s Brenna Reedy (7) at first base as the Cabell Midland high school softball team takes on Spring Valley during a Class AAA, Section 1 elimination game on Monday at Lincoln County High School.
Spring Valley’s Emma Sowder (1), left, catches out Cabell Midland’s Maggie Tatum (22) at first base as the Cabell Midland high school softball team takes on Spring Valley during a Class AAA, Section 1 elimination game on Monday at Lincoln County High School.
Spring Valley's Brenna Reedy (7), left, attempts to catch out Cabell Midland's KK Wallis (20) as the Cabell Midland high school softball team takes on Spring Valley during a Class AAA, Section 1 elimination game on Monday, May 9, 2022, at Lincoln County High School.
Spring Valley's Madison Pitts pitches as the Cabell Midland high school softball team takes on Spring Valley during a Class AAA, Section 1 elimination game on Monday, May 9, 2022, at Lincoln County High School.
HAMLIN, W.Va. — K.K. Wallis said college can wait.
The Cabell Midland High School center fielder and Eastern Kentucky University signee drove in the winning run as Cabell Midland edged Spring Valley 3-2 Monday in the Class AAA, Region IV, Section 1 softball tournament elimination game at Lincoln County High School.
Wallis singled in front of hard-charging right fielder Ally Dishman to score Quinn Ballengee from third in the bottom of the eighth inning.
“It was outside and I just went with it,” Wallis said of the pitch she hit to win it.
The Knights (21-10) advance to the championship round at host Lincoln County (20-3) at 6 p.m. Tuesday, needing a win to force a final on Wednesday.
“I’m ready,” winning pitcher Jess Terry said of Tuesday’s game.
Terry allowed two runs on five hits, struck out eight and walked one. She kept batters off balance with a change-up and by changing eye levels.
“I tried to throw it as much as I could,” Terry said of her change. “Even if they hit it, it would be hard to hit it far.”
Cabell Midland took a 1-0 lead in the second inning when Destiny Hale singled to center, stole second, then scored on a throwing error.
The Timberwolves took the lead in the fourth. Emma Sowder, who had two hits in as many at bats, hit a home run to center. Two outs later, Kate Spry smacked a hit to center before scoring on a triple by Sydney Turner, who was 2 for 3.
Wallis, who went 2 for 4, tied it in the bottom of the fourth when she singled, stole second, moved to third on an error, then scored on a wild pitch.
Ballengee led off the bottom of the eighth with a hit to right then stole second. Terry sacrificed her to third, setting up Wallis’ heroics.
The defending state champion Knights are known for dogged determination and a never-quit attitude.
“I had a lot of confidence in my team,” Wallis said of what she thought as the game went to extra innings. “Quinn pulled through and Jess always does. We have to play tomorrow the way we did tonight.”