WAYNE — With the regular season in the rear-view mirror, the Wayne Lady Pioneers are banking on their strengths — length and defense — as they begin basketball postseason play.
It’s not uncharacteristic of Wayne to rely on their defensive pressure, which has become a staple of Wade Williamson-coached teams, but the size and youth of this year’s team has made that style of play even more advantageous.
“I think it changes the way we play defensively a pretty good bit,” said Williamson, now in his eighth year as Wayne’s coach. “We end up pressing a little bit more and making it tougher to throw over top of us. I think we’ve utilized that some and maybe utilize it a little more on the offensive end.”
Strong defensive play has proved to be vital for the Pioneers’ success. In each of their losses this season, they have given up more than 50 points, averaging 58 points allowed in four losses. In their 16 wins, they’ve given up an average of just 38 points.
The Pioneers completed the regular season with a 16-5 record and were defeated only three by in-state opponents, Class AAA No. 3 Logan and defending Class A state champion Tug Valley.
Each of those losses came in the final two weeks of the regular season, and the Pioneers lost two games in an early tournament in Tennessee.
Sandwiched between the losses early and late in the season was a 12-game winning streak in which the Pioneers simply suffocated opponents with their defensive play.
Freshman siblings Brooke and Addie Adkins have been key components on a team full of youth. Fellow freshman Mikayla Stacy and sophomore Laneigh Brooks have also been important pieces of the puzzle throughout the season. Combine all of that with the experience of their lone senior Jasmine Tabor and it equates to a competitive group.
“We have a lot of kids that are interested in playing good basketball, and for us, we knew, and people close to the program knew, that we had a good opportunity to be a good team,” Williamson said. “We might have surprised some people we played here and there but it is what it is and we just keep our head down and keep working.”
The work isn’t over yet. Now comes the challenge of the postseason and the chance for Williamson and company to earn a third trip to the state tournament in Charleston in the last five years.
“If we shoot the ball well and we can execute well on the offensive end we have a chance,” Williamson said. “We can do some things on the defensive end with our size and speed but we’ve got to be playing well at the right time.”
The Pioneers earned the No. 2 seed in Class AAA Region 4 Section 1 and begin tournament play with a home game against No. 3 Lincoln County Wednesday. Wayne defeated the Panthers twice during the regular season.