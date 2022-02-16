Lady Pioneers win county championship for 3rd year in row Wayne County News Nikki Dotson Merritt Author email Feb 16, 2022 12 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Wayne County News. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. 1 of 10 Buy Now BOTH PHOTOS: The Wayne Middle School basketball team took the County Championship for the 3rd year in a row on Saturday at home against Ceredo-Kenova Middle School. PHOTOS BY Melissa Booton | For Wayne County News Buy Now Buy Now The Wayne Middle School girls basketball team won the Wayne Count Championhip against Ceredo- Kenova Middle School on Saturday. This is the 3rd year in a row Wayne has took the top spot. Melissa Booton | For Wayne County News Buy Now The Wayne Middle School girls basketball team won the Wayne Count Championhip against Ceredo- Kenova Middle School on Saturday. This is the 3rd year in a row Wayne has took the top spot. Melissa Booton | For Wayne County News Buy Now The Wayne Middle School girls basketball team won the Wayne Count Championhip against Ceredo- Kenova Middle School on Saturday. This is the 3rd year in a row Wayne has took the top spot. Melissa Booton | For Wayne County News Buy Now The Wayne Middle School girls basketball team won the Wayne Count Championhip against Ceredo- Kenova Middle School on Saturday. This is the 3rd year in a row Wayne has took the top spot. Melissa Booton | For Wayne County News Buy Now The Wayne Middle School girls basketball team won the Wayne Count Championhip against Ceredo- Kenova Middle School on Saturday. This is the 3rd year in a row Wayne has took the top spot. Melissa Booton | For Wayne County News Buy Now The Wayne Middle School girls basketball team won the Wayne Count Championhip against Ceredo- Kenova Middle School on Saturday. This is the 3rd year in a row Wayne has took the top spot. Melissa Booton | For Wayne County News Buy Now ALL PHOTOS: The Wayne Middle School girls basketball team won the Wayne Count Championhip against Ceredo- Kenova Middle School on Saturday. This is the 3rd year in a row Wayne has took the top spot. PHOTOS BY Melissa Booton | For Wayne County News Buy Now The Wayne Middle School girls basketball team won the Wayne Count Championhip against Ceredo- Kenova Middle School on Saturday. This is the 3rd year in a row Wayne has took the top spot. Melissa Booton | For Wayne County News Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Lady Pioneers once again came out on top in the Wayne County Middle School Basketball Championship over the weekend.For the third year in a row, Wayne took the top spot with a 53-21 victory over Ceredo-Kenova Middle School.A highlight of the game was for Jacelyn Sanders who scored her 500th career point.— Wayne County News Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Nikki Dotson Merritt Author email Follow Nikki Dotson Merritt Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Wayne County News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesDANNY ROBERTSONSpring Valley custodian facing child pornography chargesLUCIAN GLEN THOMPSONSweet Street closes down on Valentines DayDANIEL OLIVER VIERSVIOLET N. TOOLEYWayne County man facing child sex abuse chargesLocal Bengals fans attend Superbowl LVICORDELL PIERCE ADKINS2 arrested on drug charges in Wayne County Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Recent Obituaries CORDELL PIERCE ADKINS VIOLET N. TOOLEY DANNY ROBERTSON DONNA JEAN CHAPMAN WELLMAN DANIEL OLIVER VIERS JOSEPH LEE MCKINSTER MADGELENE MCCLOUD PHYLLIS JEAN RAMEY BLANKENSHIP LUCIAN GLEN THOMPSON ALLEN HELMSTETLER