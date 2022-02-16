Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

The Lady Pioneers once again came out on top in the Wayne County Middle School Basketball Championship over the weekend.

For the third year in a row, Wayne took the top spot with a 53-21 victory over Ceredo-Kenova Middle School.

A highlight of the game was for Jacelyn Sanders who scored her 500th career point.

— Wayne County News

