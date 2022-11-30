HUNTINGTON — With 7:39 left to play, Marshall women’s basketball coach Tony Kemper had to wonder what he was watching. His Thundering Herd trailed Duquesne by 21 points.
With 15 seconds left, Marshall had pulled to within four at 76-72 and Kemper saw the Herd scrapping the way he wanted from the outset.
However, two missed 3-pointers and a free throw by Duquesne’s Reilly Sunday allowed the Dukes to escape with a 77-72 win in front of 672 fans at Cam Henderson Center.
“We put ourselves in a bad way,” Kemper said. “Too much to overcome. Late, we had the right people out there. Our execution at the end was much better. There was that urgency. I’m proud of the way they competed. Duquesne had us in the blender early. We did not play that hard.”
Marshall (3-3) outscored the visitors 27-17 in the fourth quarter and forced the Dukes to convert some clutch free throws.
Precious Johnson led Duquesne (5-1) with 19 points and a career-high 13 rebounds for her first double-double this season. Megan McConnell enjoyed a solid all-around game with 12 points, nine rebounds, eight assists, six steals and no turnovers. Tess Myers finished with a career-high 18 points.
The Dukes had the edge in points in the paint, 30-16; points off turnovers, 24-10; and bench points, 25-19.
Roshala Scott and Abby Beeman each had 23 points with each knocking down three 3-pointers to lead the Herd, who connected on 11 3-pointers in the loss.
Marshall made earlier runs in the second half, but the Dukes found ways to fend them off. One spurt saw Marshall enjoy a 14-0 charge to get the lead down to five.
“The effort shows we have a strong team and can face any type of adversity,” Scott said. “We have enough pieces when we have the opportunity to come back.
“Coach told us what we had to do to come back — pick up the defense, rebound and put a hand in their face when shooting threes.”
Duquesne is now 5-4 all-time against Marshall.
The Herd’s second-half charge made up for the late-game showing in a 48-43 loss to Norfolk State on Wednesday in the championship game in the Hostilo Hoops Classic in Savannah, Ga.
“We shot with more confidence,” Kemper said. “They listened and played the way I want — tried to take away certain things (from Duquesne) and hope they didn’t get you. They did. Consistency. Can’t have big high and lows.”
Kemper was pleased to see Beeman pick up her shooting. She came in at 40 percent, but made 8-of-15 attempts. She reached double-figures in the first four games, but had just two in the loss to Norfolk State.
“She’s a good player. She’s not shot the ball well,” Kemper said. “We’ve argued most about shooting. She carried herself the way I wanted at the end. It takes mental toughness.”
Marshall is off until next Sunday when Davis & Elkins visits the Henderson Center at 1 p.m. Kemper calls the break important.
“I’m disappointed where our record is,” Kemper said. “We’re not far off from where I hoped to be. We just played a good team. I’d like to think we’ve grown up a little bit.”