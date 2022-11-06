Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Wayne County News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

POCA, W.Va. — Poca made the most of its one last chance.

Quarterback Jordon Wolfe made a pinpoint throw to running back Andrew Young down the right sideline that connected for a 21-yard score with 15 seconds left as the Dots stunned visiting Wayne, 18-13.

Recommended for you