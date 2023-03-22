Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Wayne County News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

SPRING VALLEY — Lincoln County traveled to sectional for Spring Valley for their season opener on the diamond on Thursday, March 16.

The Timberwolves got the best of the Panthers as they picked up a 10-0 mercy-rule win in five innings.

HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.

Recommended for you