SPRING VALLEY — Lincoln County traveled to sectional for Spring Valley for their season opener on the diamond on Thursday, March 16.
The Timberwolves got the best of the Panthers as they picked up a 10-0 mercy-rule win in five innings.
Coach Casey Campbell’s Panthers fell into an early hole as they gave up five runs in the bottom of the first inning and then three in the second as they fell behind 8-0.
Spring Valley added single runs in the third and fourth innings while keeping Lincoln County off the scoreboard to come away with the 10-run win.
Freshman Bralin Peters took the loss for LCHC as he went two innings and allowed eight runs, four earned, on eight hits with one walk and no strikeouts.
Senior Brayden Starcher pitched the final two innings for Lincoln County and fared well as he gave up zero hits and allowed only two runs, one earned.
Senior Kolton Taylor and fellow freshmen Walker Kessler and Isaac Byrd got the only hits of the game for the Panthers, all singles.
Grant Stratton earned the win for the Timberwolves as he pitched three scoreless innings allowing only three hits while striking out five batters and walking one.
Branson McCloud pitched an inning in relief and struck out all three batters he faced for SVHS while Garrett Wagoner also pitched an inning and K’d two batters.
McCloud went 2-2 at the plate with a homer and two runs batted in to lead Spring Valley while Grant Schumaker had two hits including a double and an RBI.
Wagoner added two singles and knocked in a team high three runs while Jamison Smith legged out a triple.
Lincoln County’s home opener against Wahama set for March 17 was postponed due to the weather. The Panthers new home opener was Monday, March 20 against Chapmanville.
LC also hosted Wayne on March 21, but scores and stats from those games were not available by press time.
LCHS is set to travel to South Charleston on Wedneday and then return home to host Nitro on Saturday at 3 p.m.
Score by Inning
LCHS: 0 0 0 0 0 — 0 3 3
SVHS: 5 3 1 1 — 10 8 0
HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.
