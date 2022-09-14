Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — Francisco Liriano offered advice to Little Leaguers who want to play professional ball as he did.

“Have some discipline at home with your parents,” said Liriano, who played 14 seasons of Major League Baseball. “Play hard. Play hard every day. Stay out of trouble.”

Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.

