Ric Griffith went into the fourth quarter of Superbowl LVI excited and hopeful the Cincinnati Bengals would be able to pull off their first Superbowl win.
That didn’t happen.
However, despite the Bengals losing it all in the last two minutes of the game, Griffith said he still had a great time.
“It was very exciting and a neat experience. There’s just something different about it because so much is on the line and it’s a special event,” Griffith said. “The extravagance of the halftime show and the excitement of the game made it a really neat experience.”
A Kenova native, Griffith said he has been a lifelong Bengals fan since his mother is from Cincinnati and his parents met while his father was studying at University of Cincinnati.
The Griffith family is also connected to the Bengals through Ric’s uncle, who he said served as the team’s unofficial chaplain in the 1980s and attended two Superbowl events with the team during the decade.
To continue supporting their team, Griffith said his family has season tickets for the Cincinnati team. One of the perks that came with having season tickets was having a chance to buy Superbowl tickets at face value, so Griffith’s wife, Sandi Griffith decided to send him and his three daughters California to enjoy the game.
“My wife actually arranged this for me and it was an opportunity for me to go on a trip with my three daughters, Heidi, Jenni and Y,” he said. “So this was a special trip for us to get to be together and get to tour Hollywood and Los Angeles on Saturday and then go to the game on Sunday. It’s been a very special trip for me.”
Ric said the family was separated from each other during the game, with two members sitting just 19 rows up, while the other two sat in the very top row. Despite the small separation, Ric said both seats gave a good view of the game, whether it was the up close point of view or the view to see the entire stadium.
Y Griffith said she and her sisters were humbled by the chance to see the Superbowl event in person, and they enjoyed the trip.
“It was a once in a lifetime experience, and we feel very fortunate that we even had an opportunity to go,” Y Griffith said.
