Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Wayne County News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

HUNTiNGTON — Huntington, Spring Valley and Hurricane will be at home, while Cabell Midland will take to the road in the first round of the West Virginia high school football playoffs.

The Highlanders (9-1) secured the No. 2 seed by beating Hurricane 24-21 Friday and will entertain Woodrow Wilson (6-4) at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Bob Sang Stadium in the Class AAA quarterfinals. Huntington defeated the Flying Eagles 42-14 Oct. 7 in Beckley.

Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.

Recommended for you