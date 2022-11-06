Cabell Midland’s Zachy Roberts (5) speeds up the field on a carry past Spring Valley defender Kyrell Lewis (7) during a high school football game on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, at Cabell Midland High School in Ona.
Cabell Midland’s Zachy Roberts (5) speeds up the field on a carry past Spring Valley defender Kyrell Lewis (7) during a high school football game on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, at Cabell Midland High School in Ona.
HUNTiNGTON — Huntington, Spring Valley and Hurricane will be at home, while Cabell Midland will take to the road in the first round of the West Virginia high school football playoffs.
The Highlanders (9-1) secured the No. 2 seed by beating Hurricane 24-21 Friday and will entertain Woodrow Wilson (6-4) at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Bob Sang Stadium in the Class AAA quarterfinals. Huntington defeated the Flying Eagles 42-14 Oct. 7 in Beckley.
“The real season starts this week,” Huntington coach Billy Seals said. “Everyone is 0-0.”
The seventh-seeded Timberwolves (8-2) play host to No. 10 Jefferson (7-3) at 1:30 p.m. Saturday. The higher-seeded team chooses game location, and the visitor selects the date and time.
No. 4 seed Hurricane (8-2) is home to No. 13 University (7-3) at 7:30 p.m. Friday. No. 11 Cabell Midland (6-3) chose 7:30 p.m. Saturday to play at No. 6 Bridgeport (8-2).
Elsewhere in Class AAA, No. 16 Hedgesville (5-5) is at top-seeded Parkersburg South (9-1) at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, No. 14 Morgantown (6-4) visits defending state champion and third-seeded Martinsburg (8-2) at 7:30 p.m. Friday. No. 12 Princeton (6-3) plays at No. 5 George Washington (8-2) at 7:30 p.m. Friday. Ninth seed Wheeling Park (7-3) goed to No. 8 Musselman (7-3) at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
In Class AA, No. 1 Winfield (9-1) is home vs. No. 16 Logan (6-4) at 1:30 p.m. Saturday. Also at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, No. 14 Weir (7-3) visits No. 3 Roane County (10-0).
At 7:30 p.m. Friday, No. 2 Independence (9-0) entertains No. 15 Bluefield (5-5), No. 4 Scott (9-1) plays host to 13th seed East Fairmont (7-3), No. 12 Nicholas County (7-3) visits No. 5 Frankfort (9-1), No. 11 Lincoln (7-3) goes to sixth-seeded North Marion (8-2), No. 10 Chapmanville (7-3) plays at defending champion and No. 7 Fairmont Senior (7-3), and No. 9 Herbert Hoover (7-2) is at No. 8 Clay County (8-1).
In Class A, fourth seed Wahama (10-0) takes on No. 13 St. Marys (7-3) at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Point Pleasant’s Ohio Valley Bank Track and Field. Also at 7:30 p.m. Friday, No. 14 Tyler Consolidated visits No. 3 Cameron (10-0), No. 12 Man (7-3) plays No. 5 Wheeling Central (8-1) at Wheeling University, No. 11 Doddridge County (8-2) is at No. 6 Van (10-0), No. 10 East Hardy (8-2) plays at No. 7 Tucker County (9-1), and No. 9 South Harrison goes to No. 8 Greenbrier West (9-1).
At 1:30 p.m. Saturday, 16th-seeded Petersburg (7-3) is at No. 1 James Monroe (10-0), and No. 15 Clay-Battelle (7-2) takes on No. 2 Williamstown (8-1) at Parkersburg High.
OHIO PLAYOFFS: In the Division V, Region 19 semifinals, No. 1 Ironton (12-0) plays No. 5 Portsmouth West (11-1) at 7 p.m. Friday at Portsmouth High’s Trojan Coliseum. The other semifinal features No. 6 Wheelersburg (9-3) vs. No. 2 Harvest Prep (12-0) at 7 p.m. Friday at Nelsonville-York’s Boston Field.
In Division VI, Region 23, fifth seed Coal Grove (8-4) takes on No. 1 Fort Frye (11-1) at 7 p.m. Saturday at Lancaster High’s Fulton Field.
KENTUCKY PLAYOFFS: Second-round games are set for this weekend.
In Class AAA, Boyd County (8-3) entertains defending state champion Boyle County (9-2) at 7:30 p.m. Friday. In Class AAA, Belfry (6-5) visits Ashland (7-4), and Greenup County (7-4) goes to Lawrence County (9-2), at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
In Class A, Raceland (10-1) entertains Paris (8-3) at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.