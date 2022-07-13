Editor’s note: This story is part of a series of updates on former high school stars from the Tri-State participating in college or professional athletics.
JACOB BARNWELL, Boyd County HS, Colorado Rockies: A 22nd-round pick in the 2018 MLB Draft, Barnwell retired after three minor league seasons. For his career, Barnwell batted .153, reached base at a .259 clip and slugged .184 in 30 games. He reached the Single-A level.
BEAR BELLOMY, Winfield HS, Pittsburgh Pirates: A 28th-round pick of the Pirates in 2019, the righthanded pitcher is with Pittsburgh’s Double-A affiliate in Altoona, Pennsylvania. In 16 games, all in relief, Bellomy is 0-1 with a 5.79 earned run average. In 32 2/3 innings, he has allowed 38 hits, struck out 24 and walked six.
PATRICK PATTERSON, Huntington HS, Portland Trail Blazers: The 6-foot-8, 230-pound forward played in two games with Portland last season before being waived. He now is a film producer.
For his career, Patterson averaged 6.7 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game in an 11-year career.
AARON PERRY, Hurricane HS, Boston Red Sox: A 14th-round pick in the 2017 Major League Baseball Draft, Perry is on the 60-day disabled list. Last season, the righthanded pitcher went 3-2 with a 6.26 earned run average in 13 games, one start, with Boston’s Single-A affiliate in Salem, Virginia.
AUSTIN PLEASANTS, Coal Grove HS, Carolina Panthers: A 6-foot-7, 330-pound tackle, Pleasants played two seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars before signing with the Carolina Panthers. He played in one game last season.
CHANDLER SHEPHERD, Lawrence County HS, Baltimore Orioles: Shepherd, who pitched in five games with Baltimore in 2019, was released this spring. He finished with an 0-0 record and 6.63 ERA in the major leagues. In seven minor league seasons, Shepherd went 29-39 with a 4.38 ERA and 16 saves.