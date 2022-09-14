LOGAN — Logan has long been known for its powerhouse high school basketball teams.
The Wildcats also effectively play basketball on FieldTurf.
Jaxon Cogar threw for 282 yards and four touchdowns, while Aiden Slack did a little bit of everything as Logan defeated visiting Wayne 31-7 Friday night at Willis Nesbit Stadium.
“Cogar really spread the ball around to everybody,” Wildcats coach Gary Mullins said. “Slack is really tough.”
The senior duo at times better resembled a basketball offense, with Cogar distributing the ball like a point guard to Slack and receivers Julius Clancy, Drew Berry and Garrett Williamson.
Slack caught nine passes for 138 yards and two touchdowns, sneaking behind the Wayne defense for scores from 24 and 56 yards. He also made four extra points, kicked a 36-yard field goal, booted four kickoffs into the end zone, recovered a fumble and made a key tackle on a Wayne screen pass 1 yard shy of a first down in the first half.
“They do a nice job of trying to make you defend all over the field,” Wayne coach Tom Harmon said. “Right now we’re not that good at jump balls.”
Berry caught two passes for 87 yards and a touchdown, including a 63-yard catch on third-and-long late in the second quarter that set up a score. Both catches were on lobs from Cogar.
Logan (3-0) led 21-7 at halftime despite running just 13 plays from scrimmage. Wayne took the opening kickoff and marched 80 yards in 16 plays, scoring when Jaxson Damron found the end zone from 6 yards out for a 7-0 lead.
The Wildcats took the opening kickoff of the second half, using a controlled passing game to control the flow of the game. Slack capped a 13-play drive with a 36-yard field goal, giving Logan a three-score lead. Wayne (1-2) ran 60 plays from scrimmage on the night but could not find the end zone again after the opening drive.
“I don’t think our defense gets enough credit,” Mullins said. “Everyone wants to talk about our offense because of the way we spread the ball out, but our defense has given up one touchdown in three games.”
The Pioneers began their first four possessions of the night on their own 20-yard line after Slack kickoffs for touchbacks.
“Our inability to finish drives with scores is pretty evident,” Harmon said. “You’re playing a team that has 17 seniors. You can bully them for maybe 60 yards, but not 80.”
WAYNE 7 0 0 0–7
LOGAN 7 14 10 0–31
W-Damron 6 run (Estep kick)
L-Slack 24 pass from Cogar (Slack kick)
L-Slack 56 pass from Cogar (Slack kick)
L-Clancy 6 pass from Cogar (Slack kick)
L-Slack 36 FG
L-Berry 24 pass from Cogar (Slack kick)
RUSHING—(W): Damron 20-111, Gilliam 12-47, Spradlin 7-26, Murdock 7-24, Mathis 9-23. (L): Cogar 10-34, Workman 1-7, Baisden 1-6, Justice 2-3, Mullins 1-1, Ranson 1-0.
PASSING—(W): Spradlin 3-6-0, 9 yards. (L): Cogar 15-20-1, 282 yards.
RECEIVING—(W): Damron 2-7, Adkins 1-2. (L): Slack 9-138, Berry 2-87, Clancy 3-48, Williamson 1-19.