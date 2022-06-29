HUNTINGTON — More than two years after a groundbreaking ceremony for Marshall University’s baseball stadium was held, the institution’s Board of Governors met Friday to approve a new plan for the facility.
With the outline approved, collegiate baseball is slated to make its return to Huntington for the 2024 season if the board’s plan is followed.
A revised capital statement OK’d by the board scrapped most of the original plan, including the location of the project.
Now, Huntington residents will finally see dirt moving, but not at the original site planned in the 2400 block of 5th Avenue. Instead, the board approved purchasing three parcels in the 2200 block of 2nd Avenue, placing the stadium behind the softball team’s Dot Hicks Field.
The land is currently owned by the Huntington Municipal Development Authority and McGinnis Investment Corp., with a CSX Transportation right of way weaving through it.
The university held a groundbreaking ceremony for the stadium in October 2019 after the board approved the purchase of the former Flint Group Pigments property in the 2400 block of 5th Avenue from the Huntington Municipal Development Authority, but the project came to a halt with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Initial 2019 project bids came back higher than the athletic department was comfortable with — about $28 million, compared with the original estimate between $18 million and $20 million. The completion date was originally set for March 2021.
Marshall President Brad D. Smith said Friday the pandemic gave the university a chance to re-evaluate the project. Since then, Marshall has been following three principles during the process: looking at costs, time to play ball and what is best for the community.
“Our student-athletes have always wanted a place they could call home. Our fans wanted to always have a place they knew they would have a home field advantage with the Thundering Herd and Herd Nation right behind them,” he said. “And so it’s great to be a part of a team that’s made this happen.”
Smith said the change is less about what was wrong with the 5th Avenue site and more about what was right with the new location.
The property on 2nd Avenue will create an athletic complex, as it is closer to other athletic facilities. It will also allow shared concessions, parking lots, restrooms and lighting with the softball field. The site also gives room for the complex to grow, allowing the university to start with a field and then build up the stadium, a plan the 5th Avenue site would not allow. It will also prevent the closure of 24th Street to traffic.
“It gives us an ability to create the center of gravity around our athletics program, which is exciting,” Smith said. “(This also) allows us to speed up construction a lot faster and get our student-athletes out there competing.”
The 5th Avenue site will be available for future development opportunities for the community, he said.
The new plan allows the university to structure the project in a way that will allow it to make payments over time, which also enables more time for fundraising, Smith said.
The City of Huntington has committed $8 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds to a new baseball stadium, but the funds must be spent by Dec. 31, 2024. Mayor Steve Williams has said he is dedicated to having a stadium by the time he leaves office on that date.
Williams said Friday he was happy to hear collegiate baseball will once again be played in the city, thanking Smith, Athletic Director Christian Spears and the board.
“My conversations with them have reinforced my confidence that I have a determined and trusted partner in Marshall University. Marshall is the heart of our city, and I am enthused that we can take on big projects that will benefit our university, city, state and region. We are demonstrating what ‘We are Marshall’ means,” he said.
The $8 million from the city will work as a kickoff point for the project. The funds can be used for needs including, but not limited to, “utility relocation, environmental testing, abatement, stormwater mitigation, environ plume, foundation impact and soil removal.”
Smith had pledged there would not be a second groundbreaking, just “bulldozers moving” once the project was approved. This summer, the university will send the project out for bid with the goal of making a final selection in October, at which time construction will begin.
The request for proposal will set expectations around the companies using design plans from the 5th Avenue site and modifying them for the new site. The university expects construction to take 15 months, including an environmental analysis and other pre-development tasks.
Original plans released called for a 3,000-seat stadium that could be expanded to 3,500 seats for postseason play. It would feature three levels, artificial turf, two full-size batting cages, three locker rooms, a team lounge, an indoor and outdoor club with box suites, and an open and transparent concourse. It was designed by AECOM, an infrastructure firm that designed the Veterans Memorial Soccer Complex and the Chris Cline Indoor Athletic Facility.
After decades of waiting for a proper baseball stadium in Huntington, many people who have waited decades for the facility remain skeptical that the project will come to fruition.
“I would say their skepticism has been earned, and I hope that they will hear the same sound I hear in October, which is a bulldozer moving dirt on 2nd Avenue,” Smith said.