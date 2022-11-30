Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — The Marshall football team closed the regular season with its fourth consecutive victory, using a fourth-quarter surge to down visiting Georgia State 28-23 Saturday at Joan C. Edwards Stadium.

After redshirt freshman quarterback Cam Fancher threw the go-ahead touchdown to Charles Montgomery with 10:09 left, the Thundering Herd defense sacked Darren Grainger three times on the next drive and the Herd’s offense delivered the knockout blow with a 1-yard touchdown run by Khalan Laborn with 5:31 remaining.

Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.

