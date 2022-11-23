Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Wayne County News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

BLOX Marshall Herd athletics logo.jpg

BLOX Marshall Herd athletics logo.jpg

STATESBORO, Ga. — The Marshall football team picked up its seventh win of the year and clinched bowl eligibility with a 23-10 victory over Georgia Southern on Saturday night at Allen E. Paulson Stadium.

Marshall (7-4, 4-3 Sun Belt Conference) has now won three consecutive games and four of its last five. Georgia Southern (5-6, 2-5 SBC) suffered its third consecutive loss.

Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.

Tags

Recommended for you