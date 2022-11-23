STATESBORO, Ga. — The Marshall football team picked up its seventh win of the year and clinched bowl eligibility with a 23-10 victory over Georgia Southern on Saturday night at Allen E. Paulson Stadium.
Marshall (7-4, 4-3 Sun Belt Conference) has now won three consecutive games and four of its last five. Georgia Southern (5-6, 2-5 SBC) suffered its third consecutive loss.
“We guaranteed ourselves one more weekend with these guys and that’s important for the overall development of the program, for the brand (and) for Marshall fans,” head coach Charles Huff said. “Getting that extra postseason game is important. Our guys made a commitment and wanted to make sure we got selected and we did that today.”
The Thundering Herd offense, sparked by the return of running back Rasheen Ali, produced over 500 yards of total offense and helped Marshall lead by as many as 17 points in the first half, taking control early. Quarterback Cam Fancher accounted for all three touchdowns in the first half, throwing for two and running for another.
Ali and Khalan Laborn split reps in the next-to-last game of the regular season, with the former toting the rock 16 times for a team-high 79 rushing yards. Laborn finished with 70 rushing yards and Fancher added 63.
The first score of the day came on a 65-yard pass to EJ Horton, followed by a 33-yard catch and run by Shadeed Ahmed to push the lead to double digits in the second quarter. Fancher, a redshirt freshman, then logged his first rushing touchdown of his college career, a 19-yarder, to give Marshall a 20-3 lead.
Georgia Southern kicker Alex Raynor made a season-long 46-yard field goal to get the Eagles on the board in the first quarter and Khaleb Hood took a screen pass from Kyle Vantrease in from 27 yards out late in the second quarter to trim the deficit to 20-10 with 2:16 left until the break.
The Marshall defense forced two turnovers, an interception and a fumble, and held Georgia Southern scoreless in the second half. One of those turnovers set up a Marshall scoring drive in the first half.
The second turnover came as the Eagles were driving midway through the fourth quarter and threatening to pull within a score of the Herd. On second-and-10, EJ Jackson broke up a pass intended for Khaleb Hood and Eli Neal intercepted it before it fell to the ground to give Marshall the ball back.
“Everybody is doing their job,” said Steven Gilmore, who finished with five tackles and a break up. “Everybody is flying around and making plays and that’s always going to be a good thing for our team.”
When the Herd offense took over, it moved methodically down the field, eating up over 10 1/2 minutes of clock on an 18-play, 75-yard drive that ended in a turnover on downs at the Eagles’ 10-yard line with 11 seconds left.
“We just had to grind it out,” Fancher said. “We couldn’t do that without the o-line, without everybody else executing and doing their part.”
Marshall returns home to Joan C. Edwards Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 26, to wrap up the regular season against Georgia State.
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.