HUNTINGTON — The Marshall football team performed well in all three phases of the game, and the end result reflected that effort.

The Thundering Herd picked up its sixth win of the season, defeating Appalachian State 28-21 Saturday evening in the annual “75” game, a tribute to the lives lost in the 1970 plane crash that killed 75 individuals aboard flight Southern Airways Flight 932 as it traveled back from the team’s game at East Carolina.

Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.

