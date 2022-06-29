HUNTINGTON — Marshall University’s football team partnered with several organizations Wednesday to make a long-lasting impact in one of Huntington’s neighborhoods.
The entire roster met with officials from the City of Huntington, the Huntington Fire Department, the West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office and the American Red Cross before installing smoke alarms in Fairfield.
Teams installed two to three smoke alarms in each household, Mayor Steve Williams said. The devices have a 10-year battery life.
“Today, we will have 65 homes in Fairfield that have signed up in advance for smoke alarm installations and, in all likelihood, we expect to have many more homes this afternoon as they receive what’s occurring,” Williams said.
Doug Chapman, director of player development and senior offensive analyst, said the program gives players a chance to support the community around them while bonding off the field. Community engagement is part of head coach Charles Huff’s vision for the football program, Chapman added.
“Anything we can do, where we’re able to show our community here that these players care about these fans not just during football season, we’re all for it, because they care about us year-round, and we want to make sure we give thanks to them and let them know that we’re grateful for them.”
Giving athletes an opportunity to do community service is similar to an initiative at Temple University in Philadelphia. The football team adopted the idea.
State Fire Marshal Ken Tyree said similar initiatives are happening across West Virginia. Funding for the alarms comes from Vision/2020, a national partner that his office has worked with in the past, he said.
West Virginia is second in the country for fire fatalities, according to Tyree. Cabell and Wayne counties have about 8.5% of all fire fatalities in the state over the past seven years.
“That’s not something we want to promote,” he said. “We want to educate.”
Huntington Fire Marshal Mat Winters said Fairfield has had Huntington’s two worst fires with the largest loss of life since 2007. Working smoke alarms give residents an 85% higher chance of escaping a fire, he added.
“We felt this was critical to step in and say, ‘Hey, we hear you. We’re here for you,’” Winters said.
Huntington residents can still request smoke alarms to be installed in their homes by emailing firemarshal@huntingtonwv.gov or using the Huntington WV 311 app. Residents may also call the fire department directly beginning Thursday at 304-696-5950.