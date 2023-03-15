Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

Marshall Hall of Famer John Milhoan died Friday. He was 84.

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio — Former Marshall University basketball star John Milhoan died Friday. He was 84.

A member of the MU Hall of Fame, Milhoan scored 1,222 points despite playing on teams with stars such as Hal Greer, Leo Byrd, Sonny Allen and Jack Freeman. Milhoan, a 6-foot-3 guard from Gallipolis, Ohio, was a two-time All Mid-American Conference selection who averaged 23.3 points per game as a senior. He was a 13th-round selection of the Cincinnati Royals in the 1960 NBA Draft.

Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.

