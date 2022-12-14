Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Wayne County News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

BLOX Marshall Herd basketball.jpg

It wasn’t the prettiest performance, but the Marshall Universtiymen’s basketball team was ahead when the final buzzer sounded and that was enough for head coach Dan D’Antoni.

His squad picked up its ninth consecutive victory to improve to 9-1 this season despite 22 turnovers that kept the offense out of rhythm for most of the night.

Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.

Tags

Recommended for you