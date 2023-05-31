Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

MOSS MAC

Marshall’s Randy Moss leaves most of Eastern Michigan’s defense in his wake after a reception of 50-plus yards in the fourth quarter of a Mid-American Conference football game Oct. 25, 1997.

 File photo | HD Media

HUNTINGTON — A move some might say is long overdue finally happened Friday afternoon.

Marshall University submitted a nomination for Randy Moss to be inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame.

