HUNTINGTON — Marshall found a way to win by finding a way within.
The Thundering Herd (6-4) rallied from a 13-point second-half deficit Sunday to defeat St. Bonaventure 61-53 in women’s college basketball in front of 608 spectators at Cam Henderson Center.
“Sometimes you have to find a way,” Marshall coach Tony Kemper said. “It’s always important in basketball to win ugly. There are just too many games. You don’t always have everything clicking. Everybody doesn’t always feel good.”
Kemper was concerned that the Bonnies (3-9) were due for a breakout game. For much of the contest, his concerns appeared to materialize. St. Bonaventure used length and hustle to earn second chances on offense. The Bonnies switched up man-to-man and two-three zone defenses throughout to keep the Herd off balance.
Not until Kia Sivils scored off an offensive rebound to give Marshall a 55-53 lead with 2:52 to play did the Herd secure a lead it never relinquished.
“Her follow that put us up, that’s a great play,” Kemper said. “That’s as good a play as I’ve seen around here in that moment in a long time.”
St. Bonaventure led 29-22 at halftime, then stretched the lead to 13 in the first 1:32 of the third quarter. Marshall’s leading scorer, Roshala Scott didn’t score until 6:25 of the third when she swished a 3-point shot. Scott finished with a game-high 14 points.
“We weren’t hitting our shots, but we didn’t let that discourage us,” Sivils said. “We kept our composure.”
Marshall attacked more in the second half. Kemper said that was the result of not physical adjustments but mental reworking.
“Part of the adjustment was aggressiveness,” Kemper said. “I think we were very passive, and we played both ends of the floor that way. The things I talked about I think led them to be more aggressive.”
Kemper praised Sivils for her effort. The 5-foot-7 senior guard scored two points and grabbed six rebounds, but contributed in ways her coach said don’t show up on the stat sheet.
“I thought she was tremendous all night,” Kemper said. “She made tough play after tough play from the opening tip.”
Kemper said the play of senior guard Kendall Miller was important. Miller’s sharp pass that led to a Mahogany Matthews free throw to make it 57-53 with 10 seconds to play particularly was important.
“She played like a fifth-year senior,” Kemper said of Miller.
Sivils said the Herd falling behind 20-9 after one quarter wasn’t a matter of preparation but execution.
“We just lacked effort,” she said. “At halftime we said this is our game. We need to relax, let the game come to us and not force anything. We also needed to up our intensity and our pressure.”
Matthews and Abby Beeman finished with 13 points each. I’yanna Loops led the Bonnies with 13 points. Tianna Johnson scored 11.
Marshall returns to action at 1 p.m. Wednesday at home against Chattanooga (8-5).
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.