HUNTINGTON — The Marshall University athletic department is accepting applications for the first Marshall Fan Committee, which aims to help create the best fan experience on Thundering Herd game days and throughout the year.
“Our Fan Committee will play a critical role in helping us develop our gameday experiences,” said Christian Spears, Marshall’s director of athletics. “If you have great ideas for us, please complete the application. We are excited to put together a great group.”
The application period is open until 11:45 p.m. Friday. The athletic department is looking for a diverse pool of members, composed of 20 to 25 people. Members who are selected are appointed to a term of two years, with meetings occurring quarterly.
Spears said the committee will be announced in the coming weeks, with the first meeting scheduled for late July. The Marshall Fan Committee is open to all fans.
The committee will focus on enhancing all aspects of the Marshall Athletics fan experience, including, but not limited to, athletic department communication; fan outreach; in-game experience; facility amenities; ticketing and donor support; and customer service.
SMART SWIMMERS AND DIVERS: In addition to their accomplishments in the water, the Marshall swimming and diving team was honored by the College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America as a Scholar All-America Team for the Spring 2022 semester, the organization announced.
The Thundering Herd tallied a team grade point average of 3.75 in the spring, and tied for seventh-best across all of NCAA Division I.
Stanford led all women’s programs with a 3.83.
The Herd also led all Conference USA schools as FIU was the next closest at 3.71 followed by Rice (3.68), North Texas (3.60), Florida Atlantic (3.43) and Old Dominion (3.27).
