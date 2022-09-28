Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — Marshall will collect $1.25 million when it travels to Raleigh, North Carolina, to face North Carolina State in a non-conference football game next season, according to a release by the athletic department.

Three schools will contribute to that total, including $250,000 from Navy to buy out the remaining game on a home-and-home agreement that was signed in 2011. The remaining $1 million will be paid by Cincinnati ($850,000) and NC State ($150,000).

Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.

