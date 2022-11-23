Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Wayne County News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

HUNTINGTON — On Monday, Marshall’s men’s basketball team played a team that wanted to take it right at their chest throughout the night.

And while the Thundering Herd absorbed a few blows along the way, it stood strong when it needed to.

Grant Traylor is the sports editor of The Herald-Dispatch, who also covers Marshall athletics for HD Media. Follow him on Twitter @GrantTraylor.

Recommended for you