HUNTINGTON — As its intensity increased, so did Marshall’s success.

The Thundering Herd (11-2) defeated Glenville State 99-73 Monday night in men’s college basketball at Cam Henderson Center. Marshall looked dominant at times against the NCAA Division II Pioneers (6-5) and sloppy at others.

Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.

