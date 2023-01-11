WAYNE — The Wayne boys basketball team hit 14 shots from beyond the arc and handed Huntington St. Joe its second consecutive loss Monday night at Pioneer Gymnasium.
“When you come out and hit three like that, it loosens everything else up,” Pioneers coach Sean Meddings said. “You could tell that (Irish coach) Todd (Maynard) scooted out on Ike, who hit four 3s in the first quarter, and it just opened up the lane to drive into.”
Isaac Meddings, nicknamed Ike, was the spark for Wayne in the first quarter, hitting four 3-point shots to help the Pioneers build a double-digit lead after eight minutes. Peyton Marcum and Zane Adkins also added triples in the opening frame.
Meddings finished with a game-high 22 points, including six 3s, and his scoring was complemented by double-digit efforts from Zane Adkins (14), Marcum (12) and Dillon May (10).
The Pioneers’ hot start cooled off and the Irish fought back into the game in the second quarter behind the effort of Caden Ehirim, who was playing in his second game back after suffering an ankle injury earlier this season.
“There’s not one shot that is going to make up 10 or 15 points,” Maynard said. “We used the illustration that we just needed to keep chopping wood. 6-2 run here, 6-2 run there, and that kept us in it.”
St. Joe trimmed the deficit to eight points by halftime and Ehirim continued his strong performance in the third quarter, pulling the Irish within one possession of the Pioneers after hitting a trio of shots from downtown.
Clinging to a 42-40 lead, Wayne slammed the door quickly, jumped back in front by seven at the start of the final quarter and closed the game on a 35-12 scoring run. The Pioneers didn’t allow St. Joe to make a shot from the floor, holding them to four made free throws in the final eight minutes.
“We got some stops finally,” Meddings said. “We turned them over, we boxed out well, got out and hit some things in transition and actually started running our offense. Good things happen when we do that.”
The effort down the stretch frustrated Maynard, who is in his second season with St. Joe, ranked No. 6 in the West Virginia Class A poll.
“I thought when things didn’t go our way, our body language drooped and that’s just not who we are,” Maynard said. “We’ve got some young guys who haven’t been in the trenches of basketball, and if one thing goes wrong, they start to get down on themselves.”
Wayne returns to action Tuesday at Tolsia. St. Joe returns home Friday, hosting Webster County.